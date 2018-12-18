Cormorant fishing is a dying tradition

Meet the red-shanked douc
This bird went extinct and came back to life thousands of years after
The truth behind "cute" animal videos
Bioluminescence can be found in many places across the world
How a school of fish function
3 wonders to see in Vietnam
An ancient fishing method that is disappearing. GOOD! It is hard to tell if it is most barbaric to fishes or to the birds
What happened to just dropping a stick of TNT TNT fishing lol just kidding
bruh
I saw this when I was a little girl in Japan.
Something china should learn...
Very cruel
your Style to persuade the others to work for you 😅
Like a Mayan
😲
So unique! I love that
bili ka ganyang ibon kuya jo😄😂
♥ 🦆
素晴らしい☺️☺️☺️
“The Story of Ping” is a wonderful child’s picture book about this practice.
robe gnanca da credere
NaMigwit ta sun on naTu ni
Animal exploitation.
it looks like a man snatched ice cream from a child's hands
intéressant 😮
These birds are devastating fresh water fisheries to include our rivers it’s time the EA pulled there fingers out 😡😡😡
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
526 comments
Fabio C.04/06/2021 08:30
An ancient fishing method that is disappearing. GOOD! It is hard to tell if it is most barbaric to fishes or to the birds
Jose B.03/18/2021 00:43
What happened to just dropping a stick of TNT TNT fishing lol just kidding
Luc C.02/27/2021 04:33
bruh
Leslie H.10/06/2020 18:32
I saw this when I was a little girl in Japan.
Gaurav P.04/14/2020 16:11
Something china should learn...
Deepak K.04/13/2020 13:26
Very cruel
Viktor S.03/29/2020 14:39
your Style to persuade the others to work for you 😅
Alec C.03/26/2020 02:59
Like a Mayan
Samith W.03/18/2020 08:46
😲
Shamsul B.03/15/2020 10:58
So unique! I love that
Renniel V.03/12/2020 11:57
bili ka ganyang ibon kuya jo😄😂
Juañ Z.03/12/2020 11:37
♥ 🦆
下地 ジ.03/12/2020 06:31
素晴らしい☺️☺️☺️
Carol D.03/11/2020 11:38
“The Story of Ping” is a wonderful child’s picture book about this practice.
Andrew J.03/10/2020 09:27
robe gnanca da credere
Carmilyn M.03/10/2020 03:43
NaMigwit ta sun on naTu ni
Lera M.03/10/2020 01:39
Animal exploitation.
Rhianda03/10/2020 00:13
it looks like a man snatched ice cream from a child's hands
Évrik B.03/09/2020 22:35
intéressant 😮
Paul R.03/09/2020 22:19
These birds are devastating fresh water fisheries to include our rivers it’s time the EA pulled there fingers out 😡😡😡