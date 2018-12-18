back

Cormorant fishing is a dying tradition

Hunters have dogs, and these fishermen have birds. This is cormorant fishing. 🐟

12/18/2018 11:23 AM

And even more

  1. 2:22

    Meet the red-shanked douc

  2. 1:57

    This bird went extinct and came back to life thousands of years after

  3. 3:17

    The truth behind "cute" animal videos

  4. 1:39

    Bioluminescence can be found in many places across the world

  5. 2:02

    How a school of fish function

  6. 4:16

    3 wonders to see in Vietnam

526 comments

  • Fabio C.
    04/06/2021 08:30

    An ancient fishing method that is disappearing. GOOD! It is hard to tell if it is most barbaric to fishes or to the birds

  • Jose B.
    03/18/2021 00:43

    What happened to just dropping a stick of TNT TNT fishing lol just kidding

  • Luc C.
    02/27/2021 04:33

    bruh

  • Leslie H.
    10/06/2020 18:32

    I saw this when I was a little girl in Japan.

  • Gaurav P.
    04/14/2020 16:11

    Something china should learn...

  • Deepak K.
    04/13/2020 13:26

    Very cruel

  • Viktor S.
    03/29/2020 14:39

    your Style to persuade the others to work for you 😅

  • Alec C.
    03/26/2020 02:59

    Like a Mayan

  • Samith W.
    03/18/2020 08:46

    😲

  • Shamsul B.
    03/15/2020 10:58

    So unique! I love that

  • Renniel V.
    03/12/2020 11:57

    bili ka ganyang ibon kuya jo😄😂

  • Juañ Z.
    03/12/2020 11:37

    ♥ 🦆

  • 下地 ジ.
    03/12/2020 06:31

    素晴らしい☺️☺️☺️

  • Carol D.
    03/11/2020 11:38

    “The Story of Ping” is a wonderful child’s picture book about this practice.

  • Andrew J.
    03/10/2020 09:27

    robe gnanca da credere

  • Carmilyn M.
    03/10/2020 03:43

    NaMigwit ta sun on naTu ni

  • Lera M.
    03/10/2020 01:39

    Animal exploitation.

  • Rhianda
    03/10/2020 00:13

    it looks like a man snatched ice cream from a child's hands

  • Évrik B.
    03/09/2020 22:35

    intéressant 😮

  • Paul R.
    03/09/2020 22:19

    These birds are devastating fresh water fisheries to include our rivers it’s time the EA pulled there fingers out 😡😡😡

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.