back
DIY: How to make fat balls for birds
DIY: How to make a fat ball for birds. 🐦🐤
02/03/2019 11:01 AM
- 2:38
Pink snow linked to an algae poses a threat to glaciers
- 2:28
The mysterious Greenland sharks
- 6:42
This hotel in Norway has unusual guests...
- 2:22
Drugs and pesticides: a pollution invisible to the naked eye
- 4:58
This uncle-nephew duo post amazing videos of their adventures caving
- 2:22
Meet the red-shanked douc
12 comments
Lynx Z.02/04/2019 08:13
Winter is most difficult for almost everything alive
Peter B.02/04/2019 03:44
I use lard and make them for mine and my brothers porch. They are gone after a few hours so no worry of rats. But the cats would love so e rat
Sarah M.02/04/2019 00:17
Jeremiah Michaels
Alison M.02/03/2019 22:36
Be careful if you have dogs in the garden .. raisins etc toxic
Wallie B.02/03/2019 18:49
😉
Alana D.02/03/2019 17:26
show dad xx
Aya P.02/03/2019 15:59
Fat balls for birds during the day and will surely feed the rats by night.
Sharan G.02/03/2019 15:46
Just pour them on a wall
Faithe H.02/03/2019 14:08
Vegetables don’t have fat—vegetable shortening is made from hydrogenated, genetically modified omega-6 rich soybean oil and fully hydrogenated palm oil—only problem is neither soybeans nor palm fruit are vegetables. So not only is “vegetable” shortening bad for consumption (increased risk of heart disease, diabetes, and cancer), manufacturing these products is abusing the planet to grow the crops needed to create these oils which includes deforesting sacred lands, displacing indigenous people, losing biodiversity and increasing air pollution with insane levels of carbon emissions. Use suet or lard instead.
Katerina P.02/03/2019 13:55
the only problem with this is that many of the birds actually need animal based protein and fat. Many of the vegetable oils are not suitable for many of the species. I like the initiative to consume less meat but there is a dangerous trend to turn dogs, cats, birds, etc. into vegans as well.
Jonas I.02/03/2019 12:05
😘
Mark P.02/03/2019 11:37
Just remember, fat balls also attract rats