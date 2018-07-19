back

Do animals commit suicide?

Ducks who drown deliberately, insects who abandon their colony... Can animals commit suicide? ⚠️ Warning: the following video includes images and audio some viewers may find upsetting or disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

07/19/2018 10:41 AM

12 comments

  • Angelina J.
    09/11/2018 11:21

    Nathan El

  • Daniel E.
    09/02/2018 17:35

    Instead of just posting a video any evidence? Especially the ducks and dogs 😂 where do you make this shit up!

  • Jon T.
    09/01/2018 04:34

    Fake News.

  • Joseph V.
    08/31/2018 23:35

    Waw thats dumb.

  • Lieze K.
    08/31/2018 15:28

    Of course animals are aware of their mortality!

  • Adele M.
    08/31/2018 14:27

    Geoengeneering killing all 😢

  • Marianne N.
    08/31/2018 12:35

    How true is this...

  • Clare B.
    08/31/2018 11:24

    Help this lovely animals come on they got feelings too

  • Helene M.
    08/31/2018 07:10

    Suicide IS a stress reaction to the environment.

  • Tiến T.
    08/31/2018 01:59

    When the world population reach 8 billions, we human would do the same...

  • Lily C.
    08/30/2018 22:26

    omg!

  • Grgo K.
    08/30/2018 21:45

    Ivan Tudorovic

