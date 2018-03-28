back

How animals hibernate

To face winter, some of them stop breathing or let themselves freeze. ⛄

03/28/2018 7:03 AM

Earth

  1. 4:03

    How do tadpoles become frogs?

  2. 1:43

    Tama River in Japan used to be significantly polluted

  3. 3:01

    60% of wild coffee species are threatened with extinction

  4. 2:32

    How the sidewinder rattlesnake moves around

  5. 3:18

    There’s same-day delivery. Then there’s shipping by sailboat.

  6. 3:34

    How would the Earth look like if all the ice melted?

6 comments

  • Gatkouth J.
    06/16/2021 19:45

    Nice

  • Mahendran C.
    06/16/2021 14:17

    Amazing

  • ILYAS B.
    06/15/2021 19:58

    Love

  • Sekar P.
    06/14/2021 03:12

    Amazing facts and informative to all

  • Ignacio C.
    06/13/2021 14:50

    How we can learn

  • Virginia L.
    06/12/2021 21:22

    I could watch these tiny bits of info all day!! Thanks, Brut

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.