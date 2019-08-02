back
How can big cats and livestock breeders coexist?
How can big cats and livestock breeders coexist peacefully? That's the issue Tommy Gaillard is trying to tackle in French Guiana.
02/08/2019 12:09 PM
7 comments
Cheryl V.10/21/2021 05:23
How about a few LGD? (Livestock guardian dogs)
John B.10/06/2021 01:26
I believe they use flashing lights in Southern Africa to discourage lions from attaching live stock.
Ody R.07/28/2021 23:18
Humans not belong in jungle. Leave them alone there. Put that collar into you neck and add small bell on it so that the wild can monitor your moves.
Susan T.07/28/2021 08:52
The cats belong there it's there home stop trying to control natural habitats!!!!
Zila M.07/28/2021 07:48
Massive
Nathanial's E.07/27/2021 15:40
My thought is you should just leave animals alone, stop trying to keep them captive
Tasis P.07/27/2021 14:22
Interesting how this guy is trying to help the breeders (which their profession plays a huge part to the deforestation), unknowledging the problem comes from deforestation and finding a solution so they can kill their own animals without be killed from other animals. Humanity make sense.