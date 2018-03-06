back
How do animals sleep ?
15 minutes in a vertical position without breathing. Yep, that's what sperm whales consider to be a good rest.
06/03/2018 6:31 PM
- 4:03
432 comments
Ejols L.01/01/2022 14:02
It makes me cum
Tonya L.12/31/2021 09:26
Hippopotami not hippopotamusus
Gary K.12/29/2021 06:44
Amazing...
Abdul S.12/28/2021 23:41
nakapikit
Muhammad Y.12/25/2021 18:53
😘
Sayaji S.12/18/2021 17:29
But what about Giraffes in zoo ? Can't they sleep for longer time ?
Josephine C.12/08/2021 21:53
I’m amazed at how they don’t need that much sleep at all really surprising that they need to mindful of what’s going on around them Amazing ❤️❤️❤️
Ian L.12/02/2021 08:26
😱😱😱
Ninia M.11/26/2021 02:42
MEERKATIES..
Irina C.11/25/2021 14:11
this is sooooo interesting! <3
Mohamed A.11/25/2021 06:51
سبحان الخالق
Saba A.11/22/2021 03:01
we thought our son was human...actually he's a giraffe 😔
Marta R.11/21/2021 10:29
Hezké
Carole B.11/17/2021 11:31
I love giraffes..... my fav animal 🦒💜💜💜
George T.11/16/2021 06:24
With there eyes shut, you ding dong
Sumené C.11/15/2021 04:10
Fuck I'd die if i we're a giraffe 😵💫😵💫😵💫😵💫 i love my sleep 😴😴😴😴 I'm more like te bloody hippo ... except for my baby on the way that has no regards for sleep at all so 😑😑😑😑 he must be a giraffe
Pam S.11/12/2021 00:17
Wow
Mary M.11/11/2021 14:34
I know how little dogs sleep. Stretched out across the bed.
Darcy H.11/10/2021 00:25
So interesting.
Anjaneyulu M.11/06/2021 01:08
The sleeping nature of some animals are so surprise and impressive