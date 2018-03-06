back

How do animals sleep ?

15 minutes in a vertical position without breathing. Yep, that's what sperm whales consider to be a good rest.

06/03/2018 6:31 PM

Earth

  1. 4:03

    How do tadpoles become frogs?

  2. 1:43

    Tama River in Japan used to be significantly polluted

  3. 3:01

    60% of wild coffee species are threatened with extinction

  4. 2:32

    How the sidewinder rattlesnake moves around

  5. 3:18

    There’s same-day delivery. Then there’s shipping by sailboat.

  6. 3:34

    How would the Earth look like if all the ice melted?

432 comments

  • Ejols L.
    01/01/2022 14:02

    It makes me cum

  • Tonya L.
    12/31/2021 09:26

    Hippopotami not hippopotamusus

  • Gary K.
    12/29/2021 06:44

    Amazing...

  • Abdul S.
    12/28/2021 23:41

    nakapikit

  • Muhammad Y.
    12/25/2021 18:53

    😘

  • Sayaji S.
    12/18/2021 17:29

    But what about Giraffes in zoo ? Can't they sleep for longer time ?

  • Josephine C.
    12/08/2021 21:53

    I’m amazed at how they don’t need that much sleep at all really surprising that they need to mindful of what’s going on around them Amazing ❤️❤️❤️

  • Ian L.
    12/02/2021 08:26

    😱😱😱

  • Ninia M.
    11/26/2021 02:42

    MEERKATIES..

  • Irina C.
    11/25/2021 14:11

    this is sooooo interesting! <3

  • Mohamed A.
    11/25/2021 06:51

    سبحان الخالق

  • Saba A.
    11/22/2021 03:01

    we thought our son was human...actually he's a giraffe 😔

  • Marta R.
    11/21/2021 10:29

    Hezké

  • Carole B.
    11/17/2021 11:31

    I love giraffes..... my fav animal 🦒💜💜💜

  • George T.
    11/16/2021 06:24

    With there eyes shut, you ding dong

  • Sumené C.
    11/15/2021 04:10

    Fuck I'd die if i we're a giraffe 😵‍💫😵‍💫😵‍💫😵‍💫 i love my sleep 😴😴😴😴 I'm more like te bloody hippo ... except for my baby on the way that has no regards for sleep at all so 😑😑😑😑 he must be a giraffe

  • Pam S.
    11/12/2021 00:17

    Wow

  • Mary M.
    11/11/2021 14:34

    I know how little dogs sleep. Stretched out across the bed.

  • Darcy H.
    11/10/2021 00:25

    So interesting.

  • Anjaneyulu M.
    11/06/2021 01:08

    The sleeping nature of some animals are so surprise and impressive

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.