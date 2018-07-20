back

How do giraffes fight?

It starts as a power contest but ends with a cuddle... This is how giraffes fight.

07/20/2018 6:32 AM

Earth

28 comments

  • Zach S.
    07/31/2018 03:56

    next time you and josh fight just start whipping your head around 😂

  • Adam W.
    07/28/2018 16:22

    Hardly ends in injuries my ass a lot of the time they break there necks and I saw a video of one that knocked itself out and got eatin by hyenas

  • H M.
    07/28/2018 03:34

    Amor algún día vamos a conocer a las jirafas se ven bien grandotes😂😄

  • Kay L.
    07/26/2018 18:08

    Dayson Kohlus

  • Karina S.
    07/26/2018 00:35

    Raymond Hernandez 😂 we should’ve made the giraffes fight

  • Zoey K.
    07/24/2018 05:14

    interesting

  • Cassandra M.
    07/24/2018 00:50

    Jessica Ann Poush thought of u 💕

  • Matt N.
    07/23/2018 15:04

    whaaaaat

  • Orlaith N.
    07/22/2018 16:14

    Deflates the argument used by every anti LBGTQ twat that thinks homosexuality is a “perverted man made act and would never happen in the animal kingdom because it’s unnatural”..... lol .... yes we’ll leave this right here then 😉

  • Michelle R.
    07/22/2018 15:36

    IM LAUGHING I LOVE THIS

  • Alexis P.
    07/22/2018 14:50

    the end escalates rather quickly 😂

  • Dennis T.
    07/21/2018 22:58

    e

  • Cassidy S.
    07/21/2018 21:42

    Giraffes are otherworldly beings

  • Derrell M.
    07/21/2018 06:21

    Did the Giraffes tell you that?

  • Benjamin B.
    07/21/2018 05:46

    Wow...

  • Kelly W.
    07/21/2018 01:14

    Shannon Łouisee 🙄🙄😂😂😂

  • Laurie P.
    07/20/2018 22:12

    pourquoi 😭😭😭 hahahahaha

  • Benedicte B.
    07/20/2018 19:49

    , slææp 😂😂

  • Ysa Z.
    07/20/2018 16:55

    apres les tortues qui baisent un fight de girafe

  • Noémie L.
    07/20/2018 15:51

    je veux être réincarnée en girafe :D

