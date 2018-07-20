back
How do giraffes fight?
It starts as a power contest but ends with a cuddle... This is how giraffes fight.
07/20/2018 6:32 AM
- 2:38
Pink snow linked to an algae poses a threat to glaciers
- 2:28
The mysterious Greenland sharks
- 6:42
This hotel in Norway has unusual guests...
- 2:22
Drugs and pesticides: a pollution invisible to the naked eye
- 4:58
This uncle-nephew duo post amazing videos of their adventures caving
- 2:22
Meet the red-shanked douc
28 comments
Zach S.07/31/2018 03:56
next time you and josh fight just start whipping your head around 😂
Adam W.07/28/2018 16:22
Hardly ends in injuries my ass a lot of the time they break there necks and I saw a video of one that knocked itself out and got eatin by hyenas
H M.07/28/2018 03:34
Amor algún día vamos a conocer a las jirafas se ven bien grandotes😂😄
Kay L.07/26/2018 18:08
Dayson Kohlus
Karina S.07/26/2018 00:35
Raymond Hernandez 😂 we should’ve made the giraffes fight
Zoey K.07/24/2018 05:14
interesting
Cassandra M.07/24/2018 00:50
Jessica Ann Poush thought of u 💕
Matt N.07/23/2018 15:04
whaaaaat
Orlaith N.07/22/2018 16:14
Deflates the argument used by every anti LBGTQ twat that thinks homosexuality is a “perverted man made act and would never happen in the animal kingdom because it’s unnatural”..... lol .... yes we’ll leave this right here then 😉
Michelle R.07/22/2018 15:36
IM LAUGHING I LOVE THIS
Alexis P.07/22/2018 14:50
the end escalates rather quickly 😂
Dennis T.07/21/2018 22:58
e
Cassidy S.07/21/2018 21:42
Giraffes are otherworldly beings
Derrell M.07/21/2018 06:21
Did the Giraffes tell you that?
Benjamin B.07/21/2018 05:46
Wow...
Kelly W.07/21/2018 01:14
Shannon Łouisee 🙄🙄😂😂😂
Laurie P.07/20/2018 22:12
pourquoi 😭😭😭 hahahahaha
Benedicte B.07/20/2018 19:49
, slææp 😂😂
Ysa Z.07/20/2018 16:55
apres les tortues qui baisent un fight de girafe
Noémie L.07/20/2018 15:51
je veux être réincarnée en girafe :D