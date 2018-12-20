back

How does the peacock spider find a mate?

To find a mate, not only does this spider have to dance, but it also has to be VERY good at it.

12/20/2018 7:41 AM

22 comments

  • Jane H.
    02/28/2019 02:47

    Nooooooo

  • Sydney S.
    02/27/2019 12:40

    I did I science project on these little guys

  • Aida Š.
    02/26/2019 11:00

    another special buddy

  • Sarika S.
    02/26/2019 05:13

    lookie its a lucas look-a-like

  • Jeannie S.
    02/26/2019 04:28

    Yikes...thats quite drastic of the female!

  • Ana M.
    02/26/2019 02:42

    Valentina <3

  • Abedsalame A.
    02/25/2019 23:49

    سبحن الله

  • Edith G.
    02/25/2019 21:30

    ! 😂

  • Manon P.
    02/25/2019 20:37

    trop mims ❤️

  • Emeline B.
    02/25/2019 20:36

    presque mignonne

  • Jules M.
    02/25/2019 18:23

    une araignée touni dingo

  • Pauline P.
    02/25/2019 18:03

    pour ta copine

  • Alma C.
    02/25/2019 17:24

    jaaaav

  • Roberto S.
    02/25/2019 17:15

    questo è bello

  • Delana D.
    02/25/2019 16:55

    So Lucas the spider has to dance to find his soulmate?

  • Htet N.
    02/25/2019 16:49

    that’s what toothless did lol

  • Tatev I.
    02/25/2019 16:38

    🤣

  • Afra R.
    02/25/2019 16:24

    savage

  • Julia B.
    02/25/2019 16:18

    😍 So beautiful! And look at those eyes!

  • Deb M.
    02/25/2019 16:11

    ❤️

