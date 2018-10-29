back

How dogs can help with ADHD

"She knows and understands me better than anyone else". Since childhood, Julie has had severe panic attacks. But thanks to her dog, Liky, she's getting better everyday... Here is how.

10/23/2018 4:39 PMupdated: 04/25/2019 9:05 AM

Health

  1. 3:43

    The true story behind Netflix's "Our Father"

  2. 4:52

    "F—k you, cancer": The story of a viral image

  3. 5:44

    How fentanyl is fueling America's deadliest opioid crisis

  4. 5:32

    11 simple questions on sperm answered

  5. 3:56

    Mothers get real about postpartum

  6. 4:32

    Texas' viral valedictorian: Where is she now?

5 comments

  • Said T.
    10/29/2018 02:04

    Top

  • Elin A.
    10/24/2018 22:16

    , , coolt detta 😍

  • Rob J.
    10/24/2018 21:50

    Seriously? Wow you get free excuses for everything now a days. With the exact same diagnosis I was just labeled a bad out of control kid. Anxiety attacks though. As long as it gets you that fat check you'll say anything.

  • Cris H.
    10/24/2018 14:57

    dit is wel mooi

  • Lynda S.
    10/23/2018 18:27

    Bless Liky!

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.