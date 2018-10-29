back
How dogs can help with ADHD
"She knows and understands me better than anyone else". Since childhood, Julie has had severe panic attacks. But thanks to her dog, Liky, she's getting better everyday... Here is how.
10/23/2018 4:39 PMupdated: 04/25/2019 9:05 AM

Said T.10/29/2018 02:04
Elin A.10/24/2018 22:16
, , coolt detta 😍
Rob J.10/24/2018 21:50
Seriously? Wow you get free excuses for everything now a days. With the exact same diagnosis I was just labeled a bad out of control kid. Anxiety attacks though. As long as it gets you that fat check you'll say anything.
Cris H.10/24/2018 14:57
dit is wel mooi
Lynda S.10/23/2018 18:27
Bless Liky!