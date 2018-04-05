back

How the electric eel produces electricity

It can neutralize virtually any animal. From the smallest fish to the biggest crocodile. ⚡

05/04/2018 7:49 PM

Earth

217 comments

  • Mmin M.
    01/15/2022 13:53

    Did Thomas Edison knew about this?

  • William C.
    01/14/2022 08:34

    Cheaper than scottish power

  • Nathan D.
    01/11/2022 02:48

    Its also alternating current

  • John K.
    01/07/2022 23:57

    We should eradicate the whole species.

  • Perry T.
    01/06/2022 12:59

    Can unbock pipes too! 😂

  • Nate A.
    12/29/2021 02:13

    Ohio fish rescue has a pretty big one named Tesla.

  • Spence H.
    12/22/2021 08:20

    The ancient Egyptians may of been experimenting with electric eels

  • Rea H.
    12/22/2021 05:29

    greetings good day greetings thank you very much

  • Duyen B.
    12/20/2021 03:44

    Amazing in4....

  • Kiran J.
    12/19/2021 11:39

    फारच विस्मयकारक माहिती! धन्यवाद!!

  • David W.
    12/19/2021 11:11

    I'd rather not, but thanks.

  • Nour F.
    12/19/2021 00:27

    Y'all gangsters until the eel says raiton

  • Ruth L.
    12/18/2021 05:21

    Does anyone remember reading Dick Tracy cartoons in the paper during the 60's that had electric eels in a basement? I guess you really can get some kind of an education from the funny papers.

  • Joyce G.
    12/17/2021 09:50

    Shocking, simply shocking

  • Hume K.
    12/17/2021 08:30

    Ohh my spiderman, you are almighty god that you created such beautiful creatures. ..

  • Nael A.
    12/17/2021 07:10

    سبحان الله

  • Zambia L.
    12/17/2021 07:02

    But we can still eat him, boys?

  • Cynthia C.
    12/16/2021 18:11

    Every living thing produces electric impulses.

  • Linda C.
    12/16/2021 16:10

    Interesting & fascinating. Thank you for sharing these facts.

  • Alexander C.
    12/16/2021 14:58

    Absolutely amazing info!..wow!..

