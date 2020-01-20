Maël, a volunteer at “La Maison du Zéro Déchet”, explains how to shave with zero waste.

Choosing your razor

“Disposable razors are made mostly from plastic, a type of plastic that is almost never recycled, and a huge quantity is thrown out each year. Yet a pretty simple alternative exists: switching to a metal razor, known as a safety razor, which is unbreakable and has an infinite lifespan. Unlike disposable razors, metal razors are made of a single material with just one changeable part, the blade, which is right here, made of metal, which can be recycled with other metals at the recycling center.”

Using a shaving cream substitute

“With commercial shaving cream, you’re producing new waste with the container, but it’s very easy to do without it. One of the first zero-waste solutions is to make your own shaving cream… Another zero-waste solution, which I prefer, is to use soap.”

Changing your aftershave

If you use aftershave, you can easily replace it with the vegetable oil of your choice, depending on your preferences. It will help hydrate your skin.”

