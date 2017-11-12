Nova Galaxia on No-Shave November

It’s No-Shave November, and Nova Galaxia wants you to know that beards are for everyone.
Aalliyah A.7 days
Pcos is real and rare and coming from someone who was diagnosed at 12, it was hard. From the weight gain to the extreme body hair to infertility. The only good thing that came out of it was i fought the odds and ended up pregnant. Its a curse that turned into a blessing. Now i have a beautiful 7 month old daughter 😄💕 living with pcos is hard but now i wouldn't trade it for the world 😊
Jada W.12/08/2019 06:25
I don't have this problem thank the Lord
Kacey C.12/05/2019 03:36
I have PCOS and I dont have this issue.
Haley L.12/04/2019 05:11
idk if yall know this but men dont have ovaries... she is definitely a she, you guys are just ignorant.
MzLuvmeorhateme12/03/2019 05:05
But thz a man
Lauren L.12/03/2019 03:35
Gross
Tonie M.11/28/2019 05:01
my facial hair grows pretty similar to this. this makes me feel so much better. i always feel like i’m alone in it.
Liz P.11/26/2019 05:01
How brave she is to put that out there so others don't have to feel so alienated. That's really beautiful.
Alejandro D.11/12/2019 19:19
se parece a alguien
Nevin S.11/10/2019 14:18
sure sign of a democrat
Don D.11/07/2019 22:45
Okay she wants 5 mins of internet fame. Just grow your beard no one cares
Armando Z.11/07/2019 19:18
In my free speech I say gross but to each there own
Matina B.11/07/2019 18:14
I don‘t get it how growing your facial hair is supporting the people that suffer from losing their hair because of chemio. And lets not mention cancer itself.
Matthew C.11/07/2019 16:45
No shave November has nothing to do with cancer. You just grow out your facial hair just because
Davon R.11/07/2019 15:23
Seems like the internet will make up any time of month honestly 😂😂😂💀
Jake H.11/07/2019 15:10
Gross
Abdellatif E.10/17/2018 23:43
hahiya nadya
Gemma L.11/18/2017 07:55
I have an ingrown toenail might grow it out to raise awareness for other people to see then kick off with each person that doesn't like it 😂
Mark C.11/17/2017 23:38
your future wife ?
Rebecca W.11/17/2017 23:24
This woman can grow a better beard than you