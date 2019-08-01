back

If I were a cat...

Not all cats are loved and pampered. 🐱 Here is how they are treated around the world.

10/09/2018 5:25 AMupdated: 06/19/2019 10:16 AM

25 comments

  • Marty L.
    01/08/2019 04:22

    pine martins will eliminate cats quickly..

  • Ahsan A.
    01/07/2019 10:15

    if my kids will go to Japan, they will refuse to come back...

  • Huma N.
    01/07/2019 08:50

  • Sabbir A.
    01/07/2019 07:35

  • Judi V.
    01/07/2019 01:51

  • Burak T.
    01/06/2019 18:26

    Where ever we Turks go we bring our cats with us not just İstanbul

  • Melisa P.
    01/06/2019 18:20

    Spaying and neutering needed. This is actually so sad to me. The cruelty towards dogs and cats in Egypt, the middle east and of course China is horrific.

  • Sergio G.
    10/30/2018 10:17

    Hmmm 🤔🤔 killing over 2 millions cats or eat them.... which one is worse.

  • Becki D.
    10/30/2018 05:10

  • Nelly R.
    10/25/2018 03:36

  • Diaz A.
    10/23/2018 13:57

  • Lynette A.
    10/23/2018 08:43

  • Imelda P.
    10/19/2018 04:32

    Get them fixed!!!!

  • Stifani M.
    10/18/2018 12:05

  • Brut
    10/17/2018 17:26

    The importance of whiskers.

  • Nikole D.
    10/17/2018 10:51

    OKAY JUST! NOT ALL ASIAN COUNTRIES EAT CATS GOSH DARN. So you CAN'T say "the first country in Asia to put an end to this practice." Unless you're talking about the slaughter, in which case I'm not too sure.

  • Sumaiya B.
    10/17/2018 07:10

  • Ralph C.
    10/17/2018 05:54

  • Albert B.
    10/17/2018 05:21

  • Meryem F.
    10/16/2018 21:52

