In southwestern Morocco, goats climb trees to eat

Goats climbing up a tree, unaware of their key role in the region's ecosystem...

06/01/2018 8:49 PM

Earth

237 comments

  • Charles N.
    02/20/2022 00:58

    But How Did They Climb ?!!

  • Michel P.
    02/19/2022 18:41

    Incredable Like abords

  • Asish K.
    02/19/2022 15:32

    Excellent informative video. ❤️❤️❤️

  • Fernand M.
    02/19/2022 04:20

    To see the parade. 😜

  • Magdalena K.
    02/17/2022 22:30

    this is cool 😎

  • Vandir R.
    02/17/2022 13:50

    Animals incredibles

  • Vann F.
    02/17/2022 02:01

    Nature is always perfect 💕

  • Varsha P.
    02/16/2022 19:52

    Love using argon oil on the face.

  • Asish K.
    02/16/2022 17:04

    What an amazing goat! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

  • Eburacon B.
    02/16/2022 09:50

    When goats are allowed to do overgrazing, trees don’t stand a chance in reproducing and desertification happens. In the wild, goats get chased around by predators so they can’t overgraze. The problem is how humans handle their goats and other cattle.

  • Patricia B.
    02/16/2022 02:43

    And we used to walk a mile for a camel. LOL

  • Brannon L.
    02/16/2022 02:38

    Amazing how the goats have evolved to climb trees to avoid being buggered by the farmers. 🙄

  • Gayl C.
    02/16/2022 01:50

    One of the most destructive animals on the planet! Goats and desertification appear to go together.

  • John C.
    02/16/2022 00:00

    Because they can

  • Chantilly D.
    02/15/2022 23:57

    we have trees for a goat? 😆🥰

  • Søs B.
    02/15/2022 11:11

    lidt om dine nyeste ynglingsdyr ❣️

  • Cameron W.
    02/15/2022 11:00

    👀

  • Mohd A.
    02/15/2022 04:42

    So, what are the things they are aware of then?

  • Allison S.
    02/14/2022 23:55

    It is amazing what can happen for food

  • Joni D.
    02/14/2022 21:27

    These are the goats from the “Goats in Trees” calendars! I got them for 3 consecutive years. Got lots of comments on them.

