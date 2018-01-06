back
In southwestern Morocco, goats climb trees to eat
Goats climbing up a tree, unaware of their key role in the region's ecosystem...
06/01/2018 8:49 PM
237 comments
Charles N.02/20/2022 00:58
But How Did They Climb ?!!
Michel P.02/19/2022 18:41
Incredable Like abords
Asish K.02/19/2022 15:32
Excellent informative video. ❤️❤️❤️
Fernand M.02/19/2022 04:20
To see the parade. 😜
Magdalena K.02/17/2022 22:30
this is cool 😎
Vandir R.02/17/2022 13:50
Animals incredibles
Vann F.02/17/2022 02:01
Nature is always perfect 💕
Varsha P.02/16/2022 19:52
Love using argon oil on the face.
Asish K.02/16/2022 17:04
What an amazing goat! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
Eburacon B.02/16/2022 09:50
When goats are allowed to do overgrazing, trees don’t stand a chance in reproducing and desertification happens. In the wild, goats get chased around by predators so they can’t overgraze. The problem is how humans handle their goats and other cattle.
Patricia B.02/16/2022 02:43
And we used to walk a mile for a camel. LOL
Brannon L.02/16/2022 02:38
Amazing how the goats have evolved to climb trees to avoid being buggered by the farmers. 🙄
Gayl C.02/16/2022 01:50
One of the most destructive animals on the planet! Goats and desertification appear to go together.
John C.02/16/2022 00:00
Because they can
Chantilly D.02/15/2022 23:57
we have trees for a goat? 😆🥰
Søs B.02/15/2022 11:11
lidt om dine nyeste ynglingsdyr ❣️
Cameron W.02/15/2022 11:00
👀
Mohd A.02/15/2022 04:42
So, what are the things they are aware of then?
Allison S.02/14/2022 23:55
It is amazing what can happen for food
Joni D.02/14/2022 21:27
These are the goats from the “Goats in Trees” calendars! I got them for 3 consecutive years. Got lots of comments on them.