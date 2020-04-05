back
Interview Peter Wohlleben on the inner life of animals
Are goldfish able to feel love? Can horses feel shame? Author Peter Wohlleben delved into the inner life of animals. Turns out they are much closer to us than we would have thought.
11/11/2018 11:01 AMupdated: 03/11/2019 1:56 PM
7 comments
Brut India05/04/2020 07:32
Wohlleben's book, The Hidden Life of Trees, describes how trees have personalities and communicate via a below-ground ‘woodwide web’: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2016/sep/12/peter-wohlleben-man-who-believes-trees-talk-to-each-other
Amit S.05/03/2020 11:04
The Quran describes that animals form communities, just as humans do: “There is not an animal that lives on the earth, nor a being that flies on its wings, but they form communities like you. Nothing have we omitted from the Book, and they all shall be gathered to their Lord in the end”(Quran 6:38).
Andrew A.04/29/2020 08:17
👎
Tanel L.04/29/2020 06:34
thats why I'm vegan
Sandra B.04/28/2020 17:58
💡☝️
Carol M.04/28/2020 17:21
Great insight!
Stephie G.04/28/2020 16:40
Thats very nice