back
Interview with Agathe about her hearing dog
"He shows me how the world is, he gives me courage" This dog was trained to understand orders in sign language. His mission: to help Agathe on a daily basis. She explains why it changed her life.
10/06/2018 10:01 AMupdated: 06/19/2019 12:06 PM
5 comments
Wahab S.10/19/2021 23:39
you have been hearing of Bitcoin and forex trading and you don't have any idea contact Mrs Saibu Victoria, he's 💯 Legit, I made a promise to testify if i received my Profit. I never thought it was real until I got my profit. I must say Mrs Saibu Victoria is the best, God bless You for me. If you want to be part of Mrs Saibu Victoria and to join me and testify today contact him now to get started... 👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️ Saibu Victoria
Kiranmay M.10/19/2021 14:32
লোমহর্ষক চিত্তাকর্ষক
Flav V.10/19/2021 10:56
Andi Amy a story about an Australian Shepherd 🤩🤩🤩
MaryAnne P.10/19/2021 03:27
…interesting?
Charlene S.10/18/2021 18:38
I am glad this young woman has her dog. I imagine sign language is hard to learn, and her special needs dog has done it. I'm sure she feels safe because her dog understands what she needs. Touching story.