back
Meet Marjan, Afghanistan's last lion
He was Afghanistan's last lion, and became the symbol of Kabul's sufferings. This is the story of Marjan. 🦁 ⚠️ Warning: the following video includes images and audio some viewers may find upsetting or disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
07/18/2018 10:31 AM
- 2:38
Pink snow linked to an algae poses a threat to glaciers
- 2:28
The mysterious Greenland sharks
- 6:42
This hotel in Norway has unusual guests...
- 2:22
Drugs and pesticides: a pollution invisible to the naked eye
- 4:58
This uncle-nephew duo post amazing videos of their adventures caving
- 2:22
Meet the red-shanked douc
4395 comments
Abbas K.12 hours
I am amused there r many engo in world but no one visited marjan ? For treatment . So sad he died because of treatment
Ahmed N.14 hours
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.nmigur.animal_wallpaper_fondecran
Bonolo S.4 days
shame man this breaks my heart
Mihai M.05/01/2022 04:56
Of
Jay P.11/08/2021 05:51
I hope marjan enjoys God's kingdom 💔🙏💙
Adam A.11/01/2021 23:56
The man should have not entered the lions cage at all out of respect and should have as a sign of respect tried to give the lion and lioness some food instead. This was a lion in the middle If a war zone That was starving and needed medical and physical attention paid to them because they were on the verge of being abandoned. So stupid what people do.
Jenny T.10/28/2021 05:12
Disgusting people who harm animals
Bertha R.10/27/2021 21:54
So dam sad wake up
Fernando C.10/23/2021 23:50
Ironic how the evil kingdom gave them a Lion as a mockery of Royalty. To sell your soul for riches to create destruction in your own land. There goes your last hope of royalties along with other royalties that will come along the way. God's children on that side of the world are some of the bravest souls that ever existed. Anyone who has resisted the devil will live in paradise. All race, color and creed. 💪
Belinda B.10/23/2021 01:39
Of course, they would do this, thats par for the course for them, . Naturally disgusting and mean and hateful
Frank W.10/21/2021 19:10
This is tearing my heart apart
Brian F.10/21/2021 05:27
Poor guy. Makes me distain humanity all the more.
Mia R.10/21/2021 01:52
Why do zoos have to be so cruel. No animal should have to go through thatm
Rita S.10/21/2021 01:49
Horrible THIS POOR LION SUFFERED ALL HIS LIFE GOD WILL PREVAIL
Tony A.10/20/2021 17:14
Cruelty is everywhere,but so is goodness.its up to all of us what we want to feed
Roy F.10/20/2021 00:55
Wow that sad😦😦😦
Chris C.10/20/2021 00:41
Sad
Elizabeth P.10/19/2021 21:30
Sobbing uncontrollably poor animu
Luther Z.10/19/2021 19:02
Shame they couldn't honor him in life .
Kay S.10/18/2021 20:53
So sad