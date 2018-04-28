back
Mudskippers can walk and breathe in open air
This fish can walk and breathe in open air. Meet the mudskipper. 😮
04/28/2018 9:02 PM
19 comments
Maya S.09/27/2019 04:02
An sncient. Speices
Shoaib A.09/13/2019 14:32
. Mil Gaya
Daryll D.09/12/2019 17:37
Impressive!
A A.09/12/2019 08:08
I saw it in thailand
Kishore K.09/12/2019 03:28
Good information
P R.09/12/2019 03:06
...And it is endangered now
Sagar J.09/12/2019 01:55
I think it has some gene's of reptiles..or any revolution of fish
Prashant K.09/11/2019 23:19
Wow😂😂 that's amazing👍👍
Avijit S.09/11/2019 21:35
Gd night
Dhinesh D.09/11/2019 18:37
and some are still arguing that evolution is just a theory...
Santa M.09/11/2019 18:31
Great information
Priyanka S.09/11/2019 16:36
did you know something like this exists?
Shuvam R.09/11/2019 16:21
This fish is not fish.
Yougander R.09/11/2019 12:53
It's on Pokemon too mudkip
Neena M.09/11/2019 10:43
adaptability
Prasun N.09/11/2019 10:36
Wow
Veen S.09/11/2019 09:20
Is it eatable? I find some fish are poisonous to eat...
Rohit R.09/11/2019 09:05
remember anything 🤣🤣🤣
Navjinder A.09/11/2019 09:04
Amazing part of evolution!