back

Mudskippers can walk and breathe in open air

This fish can walk and breathe in open air. Meet the mudskipper. 😮

04/28/2018 9:02 PM

And even more

  1. 3:01

    60% of wild coffee species are threatened with extinction

  2. 2:32

    How the sidewinder rattlesnake moves around

  3. 3:34

    How would the Earth look like if all the ice melted?

  4. 6:47

    24 hours on a research station in Antarctica

  5. 3:52

    The rare and elusive sharks that live for hundreds of years

  6. 3:18

    Crocodilians have a surprising maternal instinct

19 comments

  • Maya S.
    09/27/2019 04:02

    An sncient. Speices

  • Shoaib A.
    09/13/2019 14:32

    . Mil Gaya

  • Daryll D.
    09/12/2019 17:37

    Impressive!

  • A A.
    09/12/2019 08:08

    I saw it in thailand

  • Kishore K.
    09/12/2019 03:28

    Good information

  • P R.
    09/12/2019 03:06

    ...And it is endangered now

  • Sagar J.
    09/12/2019 01:55

    I think it has some gene's of reptiles..or any revolution of fish

  • Prashant K.
    09/11/2019 23:19

    Wow😂😂 that's amazing👍👍

  • Avijit S.
    09/11/2019 21:35

    Gd night

  • Dhinesh D.
    09/11/2019 18:37

    and some are still arguing that evolution is just a theory...

  • Santa M.
    09/11/2019 18:31

    Great information

  • Priyanka S.
    09/11/2019 16:36

    did you know something like this exists?

  • Shuvam R.
    09/11/2019 16:21

    This fish is not fish.

  • Yougander R.
    09/11/2019 12:53

    It's on Pokemon too mudkip

  • Neena M.
    09/11/2019 10:43

    adaptability

  • Prasun N.
    09/11/2019 10:36

    Wow

  • Veen S.
    09/11/2019 09:20

    Is it eatable? I find some fish are poisonous to eat...

  • Rohit R.
    09/11/2019 09:05

    remember anything 🤣🤣🤣

  • Navjinder A.
    09/11/2019 09:04

    Amazing part of evolution!

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.