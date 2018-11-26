back

Musk deer are highly sought after by poachers

This deer has fangs instead of antlers, and musk inside its abdominal glands.

11/26/2018 4:30 PM

84 comments

  • R G.
    02/04/2020 16:51

    , Monroeville??

  • Alexis N.
    01/25/2020 19:59

    Brady Shaw

  • Harinderjit S.
    01/22/2020 23:28

    Pio

  • Kori R.
    01/22/2020 18:37

    Jeffrey Scott Richmond II

  • Tyler R.
    01/08/2020 04:50

    sickk

  • Antonette T.
    01/03/2020 04:11

    OMG OMG 😱

  • Vere C.
    12/24/2019 15:11

    😕

  • Andy H.
    12/20/2019 02:51

    Just to clarify poaching isnt hunting there is a huge difference. Please reword your sentences.

  • Bunny I.
    12/15/2019 20:28

    Eeeep ...reminds me of my ferret

  • Brian M.
    12/13/2019 03:26

    Several species of deer have exposed canines....the vampire part is pure crap.

  • Robin P.
    12/12/2019 23:55

    Someone needs to step up and protect some cause when they are gone that's all folks like all the other creatures God created that are already gone Doe Doe bird

  • Bill W.
    12/12/2019 20:01

    Kangaroo ? ? 👀👍👹

  • David T.
    12/11/2019 23:36

    LOL false News False information

  • Betty B.
    12/11/2019 23:07

    Oh ok

  • Alaan R.
    12/11/2019 06:55

    😱😱😱

  • Brian H.
    12/10/2019 22:43

    I've read or seen this before not in person though

  • Jerry M.
    12/09/2019 00:43

    I don't know where that picture was taken but he musta got bit by a really big rattle snake.

  • Deiaria S.
    12/05/2019 08:21

    God be wilding

  • Linda C.
    12/04/2019 20:36

    Amazing So cool

  • Henry L.
    12/04/2019 17:01

    Didn't know that ! 🤔

