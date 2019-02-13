back

Puli dogs are some of the world's hairiest dog breeds

Meet the Puli, one of the hairiest dog breeds in the world. 🐶

02/13/2019 7:33 AM

819 comments

  • John '.
    08/12/2021 13:46

    Any dog with hair will grow out like that if you just neglect it long enough.

  • Mogens J.
    08/11/2021 10:46

    Levende gulvmopper jøsses. 🥰

  • Tamas C.
    03/16/2021 19:10

    És csak egy galamb repült el 15km-re innen=3óra ugatás!! Dee Rasztafari...!!

  • Tamas C.
    03/16/2021 19:06

    Majd amikor éjjel 3órát folyamatosan ugat, akkor kiderül ki mennyire szereti.. Persze én is imádom..

  • Sandy B.
    01/05/2021 02:39

    DISS / GUSS / TING ! ! !

  • Radium R.
    01/03/2021 05:49

    oh si gwapa...

  • Hive H.
    01/02/2021 16:52

    Thank you for sharing

  • Cheryl D.
    10/10/2020 11:42

    Can my buddy get a bud light

  • Gwladys C.
    07/19/2020 07:33

    j en veux un !!!!

  • Timea T.
    07/15/2020 11:14

    There are still millions of Pulis we have in here in Hungary. Puli was always Hungarian. 🥰 Highly intelligent dogs and they are so lovely ❤️ 🐾 🐾 🐾 Even Mark Zuckerberg came to hungary just to get one Puli. I think he has a white one.

  • Richard M.
    07/13/2020 08:13

    hungarian dog 😊

  • Benkovicsné H.
    07/12/2020 17:29

    Rasta de a legszebb!! 💖💖💖

  • Gabi V.
    07/12/2020 16:16

    Off topic.... Google Mangalica.

  • Simone O.
    07/12/2020 12:53

    and , I do believe I see a photo of your beautiful Csinos at the end of this video 😳😍😍😍

  • Linda T.
    05/23/2020 15:28

    I want a Puli dog. It can mop my floor!!!!!

  • Hajera M.
    03/13/2020 00:38

    Amazing! Must take a lot of effort to take care of this breed of dogs

  • Gly G.
    02/29/2020 23:08

    The hairs of it's dense fur are thick and grow up to 18 cm: Dwarves has entered the chat:

  • Pocong K.
    02/29/2020 18:30

    Rastadog

  • Yaritza H.
    02/29/2020 17:31

    mira

  • Nasly R.
    02/29/2020 04:20

    Pobrecitos.

