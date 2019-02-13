Puli dogs are some of the world's hairiest dog breeds

The mysterious Greenland sharks
819 comments
John '.08/12/2021 13:46
Any dog with hair will grow out like that if you just neglect it long enough.
Mogens J.08/11/2021 10:46
Levende gulvmopper jøsses. 🥰
Tamas C.03/16/2021 19:10
És csak egy galamb repült el 15km-re innen=3óra ugatás!! Dee Rasztafari...!!
Tamas C.03/16/2021 19:06
Majd amikor éjjel 3órát folyamatosan ugat, akkor kiderül ki mennyire szereti.. Persze én is imádom..
Sandy B.01/05/2021 02:39
DISS / GUSS / TING ! ! !
Radium R.01/03/2021 05:49
oh si gwapa...
Hive H.01/02/2021 16:52
Thank you for sharing
Cheryl D.10/10/2020 11:42
Can my buddy get a bud light
Gwladys C.07/19/2020 07:33
j en veux un !!!!
Timea T.07/15/2020 11:14
There are still millions of Pulis we have in here in Hungary. Puli was always Hungarian. 🥰 Highly intelligent dogs and they are so lovely ❤️ 🐾 🐾 🐾 Even Mark Zuckerberg came to hungary just to get one Puli. I think he has a white one.
Richard M.07/13/2020 08:13
hungarian dog 😊
Benkovicsné H.07/12/2020 17:29
Rasta de a legszebb!! 💖💖💖
Gabi V.07/12/2020 16:16
Off topic.... Google Mangalica.
Simone O.07/12/2020 12:53
and , I do believe I see a photo of your beautiful Csinos at the end of this video 😳😍😍😍
Linda T.05/23/2020 15:28
I want a Puli dog. It can mop my floor!!!!!
Hajera M.03/13/2020 00:38
Amazing! Must take a lot of effort to take care of this breed of dogs
Gly G.02/29/2020 23:08
The hairs of it's dense fur are thick and grow up to 18 cm: Dwarves has entered the chat:
Pocong K.02/29/2020 18:30
Rastadog
Yaritza H.02/29/2020 17:31
mira
Nasly R.02/29/2020 04:20
Pobrecitos.