Scotland's Fairy Pools

Natural pools with turquoise water

Welcome to the “Fairy Pools” on the Isle of Skye in Scotland. This series of little waterfalls is one of the country's wonders. The reflection of the sky and rocks gives the water a “magical” color according to Scottish folklore.

This landscape, straight out of a fantasy novel, is accessible thanks to a hike along the River Brittle. Waterfalls and pools follow one after the other. In certains areas, it’s even possible to swim. On the way, it’s also possible to see the Black Cuillin, a spectacular mountain range, formed by an old volcano.

However, this beautiful setting is a victim of its success. The number of tourists has skyrocketed in recent years.The inhabitants of the Isle of Skye are asking for help to manage the impact on the sites, the rise in real estate prices or even traffic jams on the road.

Brut.