Slovenia is the world's most eco-friendly destination
This country makes up just 0.004% of the world's surface. Yet, it's the most eco-friendly touristic destination on the planet. Welcome to Slovenia 🇸🇮
Slovenia is the greenest vacation spot
What is Slovenia?
A smaller country in central Europe that used to be a part of Yugoslavia, Slovenia is a beautiful place to go on vacation. The government has a national program to reward green tourism businesses called the Slovenia Green Scheme program. In order to receive the Slovenia Green Destination label, there is an eleven step program listed on the national website. These steps are: appoint a green coordinator, form a green team, raise awareness, sign the Green Policy for Slovenian Tourism, conduct surveys, collect data, issue reports and requests for assessment, draw up action plans, define the local character and green DNA, issue requests for field visit, implement measures, and receive a re-assessment after no more than three years.
With a population of 2 million people, the country has managed to maintain a majority of their forests and wildlife. 60% of its land, which Slovenia makes up just 0.004% of the world’s surface, is covered in woods. There are 800 species, 2% of all species on Earth, thriving in this country; the brown bear population in Slovenia has doubled within the last ten years. The biggest attraction by far the bee farms managed by over 90,000 beekeepers.
How does Slovenia protect its natural resources?
35.5% of its land is classified as a protected natural zone and there are over 1,200 natural monuments. The Environmental Protection Act was enacted in June 1993 to protect land, water, air, flora and fauna, and the use of natural resources. In direct contrast, Trump administration has been reducing many protective United States environmental laws by rescinding the Clean Water Act and downsizing areas of protected public land for drilling and other fossil fuel development.
Miha v.12/24/2021 07:16
❤️
Miha v.12/24/2021 07:06
❤️
Sharif A.11/19/2021 14:31
Pridobite nov iPhone 13 Pro zdaj! Zdaj vnesite svojo številko mobilnega telefona, da boste lahko zmagali Get the new iPhone 13 Pro now! Now enter your mobile phone number so you can win if interested please replay your email address
Maninder S.02/15/2021 17:15
Yo. I'hv done one group of Slovenia along with Croatia. Undoubtedly, it's one of the best place to be....
Ali Ö.01/27/2021 14:06
beautiful place ❤
Kristina K.01/19/2021 14:30
ir cia butu faina nuvaryt 😍😍
Swadha D.01/05/2021 17:04
Best country
Sapna S.01/04/2021 16:52
In
Aftab A.01/04/2021 11:24
Have been to this beautiful country...
Venkataraman S.01/04/2021 01:23
Wow great need less tourism to make eco tourism sustainable safety too
Varun N.01/03/2021 21:48
let's plan our summer vacation man!
Chêkølê S.12/24/2020 01:32
Lorraine F.12/21/2020 15:55
Would love to visit Lake Bled again - it really is beautiful
Modesta B.12/20/2020 22:18
Dit vill jag åka 😍💚
Vanessa H.12/20/2020 17:19
let’s go backkkk
Gulden L.12/20/2020 14:56
🤣
Danilo M.12/20/2020 14:02
The rest of the world can learn from Slovenia, leading to a sustainable environment.
Leslie B.12/20/2020 12:59
My kind of place! Good for them.
Chris G.12/20/2020 12:01
Stunningly beautiful
Doug S.12/20/2020 11:50
Neat country!