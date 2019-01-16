back
Some bacterias are essential to our well-being
There are billions of microscopic beings living inside us, and they can influence our mood and behavior. We call it the microbiota.
01/16/2019 12:06 PM
6 comments
Mansoor M.01/31/2022 01:51
👍👍
Fazeela M.01/27/2022 17:33
👍👍👍🤩🤩🤩
Virginia L.01/27/2022 14:47
Ok.......
Mary-Ev A.12/14/2020 10:14
"Bacterias" Edit: "Bacteria." It's already plural.
Gulden L.12/12/2020 23:46
😯♥️
hailie shea01/28/2019 05:05
I definitely don't agree with this, enzymes aid in digestion not bacteria, viruses, and germs.