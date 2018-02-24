back
South american glass frogs
These south american frogs have literally nothing to hide.
02/24/2018 1:01 PM
24 comments
Nazmul H.04/11/2021 17:35
Subhan Allah
Ayesha K.04/09/2021 11:20
SubhanAllah
Géry P.04/08/2021 17:16
🤩🤩🤩👏👏👏
Issa O.04/08/2021 07:48
What is the greatest of your works, O God, all with wisdom you have made
Rachel B.04/07/2021 07:46
Wow 🤩 these little frogs are amazing...... let’s hope they get the protection they need ❤️
Smart E.04/07/2021 06:47
I have seen some frogs like that here in Nigeria...
Elizabeth C.04/06/2021 11:09
Beautiful
DrMohd K.04/06/2021 04:30
Alhamdulillah
Jennifer S.04/06/2021 03:49
😂
Ashiru A.04/05/2021 18:27
A
Harez A.04/05/2021 18:02
amazing creature and beautiful😍🐸
Simone A.04/05/2021 07:08
so precious
Sakuntala M.04/05/2021 04:26
Love frogs!!!!❤️
Honeyby C.04/05/2021 02:36
..tahum bala nami i pet
Connie B.04/04/2021 15:39
Another endangered creature. 😢
Jaroslaw S.04/04/2021 14:04
If this frog has an "anomali-genetic" there should be shown a SUPERFROG with "standarised-not anomalised " genetic material -genom exactly speaking !
Jaroslaw S.04/04/2021 13:59
We should be sick and tired becouse of those pencil-pushers. Yet again "genetic anomali " saves life from extincon from snakes ( here) !
Suresh S.04/04/2021 13:35
Okokrakice okok
Emmanuel M.04/04/2021 10:00
They are created that way, they're not an anomaly. Again, 'endangered' by human development.
Anna F.04/04/2021 04:50
Aawww... Sooooooooo Prrrrrecious.. xoxo :-)