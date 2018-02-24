back

South american glass frogs

These south american frogs have literally nothing to hide.

02/24/2018 1:01 PM

24 comments

  • Nazmul H.
    04/11/2021 17:35

    Subhan Allah

  • Ayesha K.
    04/09/2021 11:20

    SubhanAllah

  • Géry P.
    04/08/2021 17:16

    🤩🤩🤩👏👏👏

  • Issa O.
    04/08/2021 07:48

    What is the greatest of your works, O God, all with wisdom you have made

  • Rachel B.
    04/07/2021 07:46

    Wow 🤩 these little frogs are amazing...... let’s hope they get the protection they need ❤️

  • Smart E.
    04/07/2021 06:47

    I have seen some frogs like that here in Nigeria...

  • Elizabeth C.
    04/06/2021 11:09

    Beautiful

  • DrMohd K.
    04/06/2021 04:30

    Alhamdulillah

  • Jennifer S.
    04/06/2021 03:49

    😂

  • Ashiru A.
    04/05/2021 18:27

    A

  • Harez A.
    04/05/2021 18:02

    amazing creature and beautiful😍🐸

  • Simone A.
    04/05/2021 07:08

    so precious

  • Sakuntala M.
    04/05/2021 04:26

    Love frogs!!!!❤️

  • Honeyby C.
    04/05/2021 02:36

    ..tahum bala nami i pet

  • Connie B.
    04/04/2021 15:39

    Another endangered creature. 😢

  • Jaroslaw S.
    04/04/2021 14:04

    If this frog has an "anomali-genetic" there should be shown a SUPERFROG with "standarised-not anomalised " genetic material -genom exactly speaking !

  • Jaroslaw S.
    04/04/2021 13:59

    We should be sick and tired becouse of those pencil-pushers. Yet again "genetic anomali " saves life from extincon from snakes ( here) !

  • Suresh S.
    04/04/2021 13:35

    Okokrakice okok

  • Emmanuel M.
    04/04/2021 10:00

    They are created that way, they're not an anomaly. Again, 'endangered' by human development.

  • Anna F.
    04/04/2021 04:50

    Aawww... Sooooooooo Prrrrrecious.. xoxo :-)

