The antennariid is a bizarre animal but a really good hunter
It may be weird, hairy and bad at swimming, but it's actually a fearless hunter! Its name: the frogfish.
06/19/2018 4:14 PM
- 2:38
472 comments
Katana P.01/17/2022 00:34
When they do swim, it's for a fast getaway, therefore the "jet engine" propulsion is needed... Haha...
Elsie S.01/16/2022 23:05
Wow
Jeff M.01/12/2022 06:05
Reminds me of a distant past mother-in-law. Fortunately I escaped.
Ram S.01/03/2022 14:23
Very beautiful ٩(♡ε♡)۶
Langi Z.12/31/2021 08:08
Komm' gut rüber, . Hier abermals ein Anglerfisch-Prachtexemplar. ;-)
Robert J.12/29/2021 11:59
Incredible
Emma M.12/28/2021 09:15
he scruffy
Frank P.12/24/2021 18:23
Should name it joe
Donnie A.12/23/2021 23:51
Would he keep an aquarium clean?
Yang D.12/23/2021 00:17
He looks liks cookie monster😁
Alma S.12/22/2021 18:12
Magnífico !!
Mee S.12/21/2021 20:43
this one is brutal. Me no like
Janet S.12/21/2021 18:47
I always wondered what that thing sticking out of its forehead was. Very, very interesting fish!
Natalia T.12/21/2021 15:09
Bizzare creature
Doc R.12/21/2021 10:52
Socialist politicians do the same thing......lure you in with promises, then suck the life out of you.......
Wendy R.12/21/2021 08:01
He is a trip🙃
Nagoor M.12/20/2021 16:12
அல்லாஹ்வின் படைப்பில் எத்தனை அர்புதங்கள் அல்லாஹ் மிக பெரியவன்
Vitoon J.12/19/2021 21:45
You learn something new everyday. This is fantastic!!
Dency C.12/19/2021 15:13
Wow amazing
Raul S.12/19/2021 14:31
Where does it put it all?