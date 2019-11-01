back
The Australian white ibis is considered both a cultural icon and a pest
It’s the most popular bird in South Australia. Yet, people call it the « bin chicken ». This is why.
01/11/2019 8:12 AM
And even more
- 2:22
Drugs and pesticides: a pollution invisible to the naked eye
- 5:05
Exposing inhumane conditions at factory farms
- 3:17
The truth behind "cute" animal videos
- 1:39
Bioluminescence can be found in many places across the world
- 3:52
The farmer using cows as a way to reverse climate change
- 2:38
Meet Marjan, Afghanistan's last lion
7 comments
Cee J.01/29/2021 07:18
Bin chickens
Valériane F.12/10/2020 13:54
ah ouais plus classe leurs pigeons quand même
Babar P.12/10/2020 10:07
Facet of Evolution
Spencer P.12/09/2020 20:56
I seen the bird song of these birds
Karen L.12/09/2020 00:23
They are not popular! They are fugly
Joan G.12/08/2020 19:45
Wish my pigeons looked like that💟🙌😍
Kaylin K.12/08/2020 18:35
We have them in South Africa called the Sacred Ibis and then we have its brown cousin the Hadeda, which is a pest but it is protected by law because people would shoot them because they scream all hours of the night and day in large flocks.🙄