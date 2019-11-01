back

The Australian white ibis is considered both a cultural icon and a pest

It’s the most popular bird in South Australia. Yet, people call it the « bin chicken ». This is why.

01/11/2019 8:12 AM

And even more

  1. 2:22

    Drugs and pesticides: a pollution invisible to the naked eye

  2. 5:05

    Exposing inhumane conditions at factory farms

  3. 3:17

    The truth behind "cute" animal videos

  4. 1:39

    Bioluminescence can be found in many places across the world

  5. 3:52

    The farmer using cows as a way to reverse climate change

  6. 2:38

    Meet Marjan, Afghanistan's last lion

7 comments

  • Cee J.
    01/29/2021 07:18

    Bin chickens

  • Valériane F.
    12/10/2020 13:54

    ah ouais plus classe leurs pigeons quand même

  • Babar P.
    12/10/2020 10:07

    Facet of Evolution

  • Spencer P.
    12/09/2020 20:56

    I seen the bird song of these birds

  • Karen L.
    12/09/2020 00:23

    They are not popular! They are fugly

  • Joan G.
    12/08/2020 19:45

    Wish my pigeons looked like that💟🙌😍

  • Kaylin K.
    12/08/2020 18:35

    We have them in South Africa called the Sacred Ibis and then we have its brown cousin the Hadeda, which is a pest but it is protected by law because people would shoot them because they scream all hours of the night and day in large flocks.🙄

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.