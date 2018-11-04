back
The aye aye is on the brink of extinction
It's the world's largest nocturnal animal. And some say it's a bad omen. Meet the aye aye. 😳
04/11/2018 10:11 AM
- 4:03
11 comments
Jose E.07/18/2021 14:27
Still a perfect creation of god...better than human's judgement...
Gregor B.07/17/2021 04:46
It is life....not necessary how it looks like.
Doug M.07/16/2021 13:23
Your right soundtrack is awesome to
Doug M.07/16/2021 13:22
Awesome creature Madagascans must be dipshits
David W.07/16/2021 10:56
No name.....
Lorraine R.07/16/2021 06:31
As far as I know, almost every animal in Madagascar is threatened with extinction. What is the government doing about it? The forest has almost completely been slashed and burned causing habitat loss and then there is the poaching......!
Lorenzo C.07/15/2021 20:44
Cute and with an awesome soundtrack!! What's the song?
Fiona M.07/15/2021 20:07
Bulshit umanis get a grip
Lorraine R.07/15/2021 19:29
They are cute!
Stephen J.07/15/2021 13:32
Ghassan Z.07/15/2021 12:41
Am I the only one who thinks it’s kind of cute? I surely don’t want to be a maggot in Madagascar though.