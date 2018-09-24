The bizarre rhinoceros hornbill

The mysterious Greenland sharks
Lyn O.11/29/2019 14:10
Wow
Vonzkie B.11/25/2019 01:14
Come to borneo where you can see them at the kinabatangan River
Poonam M.11/22/2019 00:57
Hi
Shandi N.11/21/2019 11:15
Zack Robert Castleberry
Allya B.11/21/2019 04:34
There's a lot in my country, MALAYSIA & BORNEO
Robert B.11/19/2019 21:11
Nature does it again
Bala S.11/18/2019 05:12
Name of the bird call Hornbill
Jorge F.11/18/2019 01:24
We need to less bad people than the animal's
Rajia B.11/16/2019 03:57
What a marvelous, unmatched planet.
John B.11/15/2019 12:35
Look at this beautiful bird and because we have such a hunger for wood we’re going to cut down the-forest it needs to live
Ina H.11/06/2019 12:56
Beautiful and I wish humans would become an endangered species rather than all the beautiful animals.
Aboudy E.11/06/2019 08:12
بكاكا المالكي
Kim H.11/06/2019 05:17
Amazing
Polo L.11/05/2019 02:56
❤️
Richard F.11/04/2019 21:09
I had one fly overmy boat when I was in Borneo
Neila S.11/04/2019 20:00
Beautiful creatures ❤
Lim R.11/04/2019 17:47
Seen almost daily basis at my old jobs place. Seeing a lot of time but unable to snap a photo, it's know you wanted to take a photo by a few foots away. There's are more hornbills species then this one due this one kinda well known, but there's some even rare to find which different species of hornbills. Yes it's being endangered, I had seen 1 perching near a village. I had seen some even eating the palm oil fruits.
Ferro11/04/2019 14:53
I really pity this bird, especially the female moms.. Bcos when they reproduce, the male seals the hole on the tree, making the female trapped inside. Imagine what happens when the tree is cut
Katja B.11/04/2019 11:47
vogel: ich wäre gerne ein nashorn. natur: „aber du bist ein vogel, das geht ni... moment mal, ich hab da so ne idee“
Catherine P.11/04/2019 08:16
Wow how amazing is this bird, thank you for posting