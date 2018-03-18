back
The effects of climate change in the world
Nearly 40,000 species could go extinct by 2080. That's if we don't manage to keep global warming below 2°C. According to a recent study made by the WWF.
03/18/2018 11:11 AM
- 3:01
60% of wild coffee species are threatened with extinction
- 3:34
How would the Earth look like if all the ice melted?
- 2:34
How this river in the U.S. inspired an environmental movement
- 5:36
Vanessa Nakate's fight for climate justice
- 3:02
SUVs are a major source of pollution
- 6:41
These people joined the "fertile disobedience" movement to protect nature
47 comments
Chan S.09/28/2021 12:58
Shaun C.09/27/2021 23:36
TaiTat09/27/2021 06:07
TaiTat09/27/2021 06:07
TaiTat09/27/2021 06:06
Steve W.09/27/2021 03:25
Humankind has already annihilated 70% of Earth's wildlife species. Our rapidly advancing human caused hothouse climate will finish off what remains, including our own life form.
Widy A.09/27/2021 02:06
Charlene S.09/26/2021 23:09
It is too bad that we can't go back to the early 1800's.
Russell H.09/26/2021 22:37
One of them might well be Homo Sapiens. They do seem to be begging for it.
Saleem A.09/26/2021 19:30
Shakeel S.09/26/2021 19:09
The logical move would be to exterminate the prime threat! Get rid of one specie to save 40k!!!!!
Ace C.06/14/2021 15:25
Jane S.04/08/2021 05:33
Watch "Seaspiracy" - Netflix Everything is connected
Juni N.04/05/2021 09:04
We are heading toward self produced Disaster by raising multi story structures on the cost of geen pastures and shady forests destroying the earth plates by doing atomic experiments under earth and dismantelling under water life by atomic blasts and oil spillages and all this are not done by ignorent peoples those who are involved are well educated and harbour up to date knowledge in their fields a sorry situtation, 😔
Hsuan-Ting C.04/05/2021 01:54
As an individual, you (we) can do more just by switching our diet to full plant based https://youtu.be/dKixulLnHBY
Kevin O.04/05/2021 00:06
Going electric will destroy South America where most Lithium is mined. Mined NOT grown on trees
Norka A.04/04/2021 23:43
Carol H.04/04/2021 23:00
The earth will do what the earth will do. It always has and always will.
Maxie B.04/04/2021 22:09
Paul T.04/04/2021 21:59
