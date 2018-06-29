back
The Ganges Gharial has the thinnest snout of all crocodilian species
Its long snout is a brilliant weapon, but its small and weak legs struggle to lift its body off the ground. Meet the Ganges Gharial.
06/29/2018 10:37 AM
And even more
- 2:28
The mysterious Greenland sharks
- 2:22
Drugs and pesticides: a pollution invisible to the naked eye
- 2:22
Meet the red-shanked douc
- 1:57
This bird went extinct and came back to life thousands of years after
- 3:17
The truth behind "cute" animal videos
- 1:39
Bioluminescence can be found in many places across the world
12 comments
Nazmul H.03/18/2021 03:59
amr nanu barite ghairal vora chilo
Gulden L.03/17/2021 22:38
😯
Julian R.11/13/2020 16:01
miraa amorr 😍 🐊
Kieran P.07/21/2018 09:02
this is what we had as a mount
Eddie C.06/30/2018 16:00
whomst dis?
Storm B.06/30/2018 14:40
Your peoples!
Taipan S.06/30/2018 12:16
Very sharp teeth.
Scott H.06/30/2018 11:58
His legs are to weak to lift his belly off the floor, sounds like pair
Marli S.06/29/2018 21:42
Charles van Zyl😯
Morgan T.06/29/2018 14:17
FUn Facts
Kyle C.06/29/2018 12:17
Aka the strictly for the most part fish eating croc
Arif M.06/29/2018 12:03
Not only in India and Nepal, but also in Bangladesh.