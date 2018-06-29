back

The Ganges Gharial has the thinnest snout of all crocodilian species

Its long snout is a brilliant weapon, but its small and weak legs struggle to lift its body off the ground. Meet the Ganges Gharial.

06/29/2018 10:37 AM

And even more

  1. 2:28

    The mysterious Greenland sharks

  2. 2:22

    Drugs and pesticides: a pollution invisible to the naked eye

  3. 2:22

    Meet the red-shanked douc

  4. 1:57

    This bird went extinct and came back to life thousands of years after

  5. 3:17

    The truth behind "cute" animal videos

  6. 1:39

    Bioluminescence can be found in many places across the world

12 comments

  • Nazmul H.
    03/18/2021 03:59

    amr nanu barite ghairal vora chilo

  • Gulden L.
    03/17/2021 22:38

    😯

  • Julian R.
    11/13/2020 16:01

    miraa amorr 😍 🐊

  • Kieran P.
    07/21/2018 09:02

    this is what we had as a mount

  • Eddie C.
    06/30/2018 16:00

    whomst dis?

  • Storm B.
    06/30/2018 14:40

    Your peoples!

  • Taipan S.
    06/30/2018 12:16

    Very sharp teeth.

  • Scott H.
    06/30/2018 11:58

    His legs are to weak to lift his belly off the floor, sounds like pair

  • Marli S.
    06/29/2018 21:42

    Charles van Zyl😯

  • Morgan T.
    06/29/2018 14:17

    FUn Facts

  • Kyle C.
    06/29/2018 12:17

    Aka the strictly for the most part fish eating croc

  • Arif M.
    06/29/2018 12:03

    Not only in India and Nepal, but also in Bangladesh.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.