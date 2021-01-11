back
The honey badger is not afraid of anything
Don't let its sweet name fool you, the honey badger just might be nature's most feared animal. �� 👀 (via Brut nature)
04/05/2018 7:01 PMupdated: 05/14/2019 11:42 AM
3085 comments
Mike F.11/01/2021 11:47
Cara N.10/14/2021 15:52
I know there's a theme here and I don't know where it's come from, but... It rips the what off the what?! How am I just learning about this haha xx
Joshua P.07/13/2021 08:18
Kadia T.06/22/2021 07:55
My biggest wish is to hug one if they permit me to
Kadek J.06/03/2021 11:18
My inspirations
Faizan J.05/27/2021 18:45
Mac C.05/15/2021 06:49
Kado A.03/31/2021 16:18
Anyone know this song in the video ??
Mike T.03/27/2021 16:32
Al T.03/27/2021 13:18
Barry C.03/25/2021 03:54
My money is on the salt water crocodile 🐊
Bacca G.03/18/2021 18:46
Slime like panther walking differ the two apart honeybagers won't live his friend online of duty behind while in scuffles came s back to defend from the pack of sizzles predator
Kimber L.03/16/2021 02:23
came across this randomly and totally made me think of you and the honey badger joke/video you would laugh about 😂😂😂
Lesley M.02/09/2021 19:08
Those are cheetahs btw not leopards
Malcolm S.02/09/2021 18:25
Mentions baby leopards...shows baby cheetahs. Elementary error. Anyway, my main point is that honey badgers are extremely intelligent. I've heard of one hand-reared individual (called "Stoffel"), who made his own bricks out of mud, piled them up and used them to escape from his enclosure. We know that several animals use tools, but I can think of precious few that make them.
Adnan S.01/28/2021 08:09
Nolyboy N.01/26/2021 12:52
Can we change its name though? It does not sound fearsome.
Asha N.01/26/2021 08:40
just like Eliza lol
Deepak D.01/26/2021 08:03
I can't believe it tears testicles off his opponents 😮,Recently first documented in Karnataka from cauvery wildlife sanctuary and mm hills,🦡🦡
Mark G.01/26/2021 00:49
