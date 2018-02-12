The KDOG program in France trains dogs to detect cancer

The true story behind Netflix's "Our Father"
"F—k you, cancer": The story of a viral image
How fentanyl is fueling America's deadliest opioid crisis
11 simple questions on sperm answered
Mothers get real about postpartum
Texas' viral valedictorian: Where is she now?
Good..
Virus is completely different thing to cancer and in too many ways, but it's a clever idea.
!
Wrong
WHY WOULD ANYONE DO THAT TO ANIMALS,DISGRACEFUL TO EVEN THINK OF IT.
Nope, sorry not a good idea. I love dogs as much as humans and will never put them in harms way such as to make them sniff a highly contagious viral infection.
Gosh, I wonder how humans are able to perform lab testing without getting infected with every pathogen they're testing....
Several dogs have tested positive for COVID-19, so to deliberately place them in harms way would be cruel. They can't catch cancer, but a contagious disease, yes. Oy, who thinks up these ideas?
I wish I’d known of this about 14 years ago... oh well, living goes onwards!
Covid 19 can be spread to dogs so this is just a terrible idea
dogs are so smart and have such a keen nose
No but shutting down the wet markets in NY, LA, and Oakland etc would help 🤬
look at this x
, ☝️
Well, now that we have a first case of a family dog getting COVID 19 from their owners... poor little pug.
This is great for cancer detection given cancer isn't catching. Covid19 is highly contagious so this method should never be used to detecting it!
I don't understand.
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
17 comments
Afiq Ą.05/07/2022 11:52
Good..
Sarah G.05/06/2020 20:52
Virus is completely different thing to cancer and in too many ways, but it's a clever idea.
Nea S.05/02/2020 15:52
!
Susie V.04/30/2020 11:15
Wrong
Sue L.04/30/2020 11:10
WHY WOULD ANYONE DO THAT TO ANIMALS,DISGRACEFUL TO EVEN THINK OF IT.
Emil U.04/30/2020 07:00
Nope, sorry not a good idea. I love dogs as much as humans and will never put them in harms way such as to make them sniff a highly contagious viral infection.
Marya B.04/30/2020 03:13
Gosh, I wonder how humans are able to perform lab testing without getting infected with every pathogen they're testing....
Hilary C.04/30/2020 02:44
Several dogs have tested positive for COVID-19, so to deliberately place them in harms way would be cruel. They can't catch cancer, but a contagious disease, yes. Oy, who thinks up these ideas?
Nelson L.04/30/2020 02:39
I wish I’d known of this about 14 years ago... oh well, living goes onwards!
Dustta D.04/30/2020 01:45
Covid 19 can be spread to dogs so this is just a terrible idea
Tracey S.04/30/2020 01:27
dogs are so smart and have such a keen nose
Melisa P.04/29/2020 22:13
No but shutting down the wet markets in NY, LA, and Oakland etc would help 🤬
Mike A.04/29/2020 21:42
look at this x
Julie S.04/29/2020 20:56
, ☝️
Izabela W.04/29/2020 19:18
Well, now that we have a first case of a family dog getting COVID 19 from their owners... poor little pug.
Elizabeth B.04/29/2020 18:36
This is great for cancer detection given cancer isn't catching. Covid19 is highly contagious so this method should never be used to detecting it!
Marvin D.04/29/2020 18:28
I don't understand.