The KDOG program in France trains dogs to detect cancer

Nykios, Milou and Nougaro are trained to detect cancer. 🐶

12/02/2018 11:03 AM

Health

17 comments

  • Afiq Ą.
    05/07/2022 11:52

    Good..

  • Sarah G.
    05/06/2020 20:52

    Virus is completely different thing to cancer and in too many ways, but it's a clever idea.

  • Nea S.
    05/02/2020 15:52

    !

  • Susie V.
    04/30/2020 11:15

    Wrong

  • Sue L.
    04/30/2020 11:10

    WHY WOULD ANYONE DO THAT TO ANIMALS,DISGRACEFUL TO EVEN THINK OF IT.

  • Emil U.
    04/30/2020 07:00

    Nope, sorry not a good idea. I love dogs as much as humans and will never put them in harms way such as to make them sniff a highly contagious viral infection.

  • Marya B.
    04/30/2020 03:13

    Gosh, I wonder how humans are able to perform lab testing without getting infected with every pathogen they're testing....

  • Hilary C.
    04/30/2020 02:44

    Several dogs have tested positive for COVID-19, so to deliberately place them in harms way would be cruel. They can't catch cancer, but a contagious disease, yes. Oy, who thinks up these ideas?

  • Nelson L.
    04/30/2020 02:39

    I wish I’d known of this about 14 years ago... oh well, living goes onwards!

  • Dustta D.
    04/30/2020 01:45

    Covid 19 can be spread to dogs so this is just a terrible idea

  • Tracey S.
    04/30/2020 01:27

    dogs are so smart and have such a keen nose

  • Melisa P.
    04/29/2020 22:13

    No but shutting down the wet markets in NY, LA, and Oakland etc would help 🤬

  • Mike A.
    04/29/2020 21:42

    look at this x

  • Julie S.
    04/29/2020 20:56

    , ☝️

  • Izabela W.
    04/29/2020 19:18

    Well, now that we have a first case of a family dog getting COVID 19 from their owners... poor little pug.

  • Elizabeth B.
    04/29/2020 18:36

    This is great for cancer detection given cancer isn't catching. Covid19 is highly contagious so this method should never be used to detecting it!

  • Marvin D.
    04/29/2020 18:28

    I don't understand.

