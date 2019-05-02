back

The life of American icon Rin Tin Tin

He survived World War I, conquered Hollywood and became a huge star around the world. This is the story of Rin Tin Tin. 🐶📽

02/05/2019 12:19 PM

Entertainment

267 comments

  • Katherine Q.
    04/13/2022 18:46

    My maternal grandfather , who was the son of a famous actor and also an actor, played in a Rin Tin Tin movie filmed in Canada. Ill have to look it up now, lol.

  • James M.
    04/10/2022 18:48

    Never knew his history before! Amazing! Barb

  • Binh S.
    04/09/2022 14:55

    Impressive. Lovely dog 🐶

  • Adekunle Y.
    04/08/2022 07:43

    Wow, s great legend indeed

  • Fazeela M.
    04/07/2022 19:40

    INDEED!🤩 A GREAT LEGEND!!🐕

  • J'anna K.
    03/03/2022 22:19

    ❤❤❤❤❤🕊❤❤❤❤❤

  • Jessie S.
    10/08/2021 08:10

    Awesome dog

  • Maria S.
    08/31/2021 19:18

    And now Americans left dozens of dogs caged, no food or water for sure. They helped them along this years. Shame on you. Go back to get them please

  • Virginia L.
    08/10/2021 14:42

    Amazing animal and human trainer!!!

  • Amy T.
    08/10/2021 13:59

    I was the warner bros little sister means so much to me. Thank you so much for your kind words and the reminder 💛💯💥🧡

  • Charlotte S.
    08/10/2021 12:40

    So amazing to see that I liked it

  • Jayanta S.
    02/16/2021 17:47

    Fantastic ...

  • Gabriella O.
    02/14/2021 23:20

    ❤️

  • Leslie B.
    02/14/2021 12:50

    Amazing!!

  • Vera V.
    02/14/2021 12:38

    😍

  • Albert T.
    02/13/2021 22:12

    I remember Rin Tin Tin from a tv series in the late 50s with a boy at a US Calvary fort. Until now I thought that was the only Rin Tin Tin , interesting to know the whole story starting from the original.

  • Antonio G.
    02/13/2021 18:31

    Another immigrant becoming an american icon.

  • Christine W.
    02/13/2021 13:57

    Never forget that name.

  • Gulden L.
    02/13/2021 13:48

    ❤️

  • Pei-Yue L.
    02/13/2021 13:40

    Oh, yes!! I remember RinTinTin from my childhood.😍 He's such a hero! After him was Lassie ☺

