The life of American icon Rin Tin Tin

Katherine Q.04/13/2022 18:46
My maternal grandfather , who was the son of a famous actor and also an actor, played in a Rin Tin Tin movie filmed in Canada. Ill have to look it up now, lol.
James M.04/10/2022 18:48
Never knew his history before! Amazing! Barb
Binh S.04/09/2022 14:55
Impressive. Lovely dog 🐶
Adekunle Y.04/08/2022 07:43
Wow, s great legend indeed
Fazeela M.04/07/2022 19:40
INDEED!🤩 A GREAT LEGEND!!🐕
J'anna K.03/03/2022 22:19
❤❤❤❤❤🕊❤❤❤❤❤
Jessie S.10/08/2021 08:10
Awesome dog
Maria S.08/31/2021 19:18
And now Americans left dozens of dogs caged, no food or water for sure. They helped them along this years. Shame on you. Go back to get them please
Virginia L.08/10/2021 14:42
Amazing animal and human trainer!!!
Amy T.08/10/2021 13:59
I was the warner bros little sister means so much to me. Thank you so much for your kind words and the reminder 💛💯💥🧡
Charlotte S.08/10/2021 12:40
So amazing to see that I liked it
Jayanta S.02/16/2021 17:47
Fantastic ...
Gabriella O.02/14/2021 23:20
❤️
Leslie B.02/14/2021 12:50
Amazing!!
Vera V.02/14/2021 12:38
😍
Albert T.02/13/2021 22:12
I remember Rin Tin Tin from a tv series in the late 50s with a boy at a US Calvary fort. Until now I thought that was the only Rin Tin Tin , interesting to know the whole story starting from the original.
Antonio G.02/13/2021 18:31
Another immigrant becoming an american icon.
Christine W.02/13/2021 13:57
Never forget that name.
Gulden L.02/13/2021 13:48
❤️
Pei-Yue L.02/13/2021 13:40
Oh, yes!! I remember RinTinTin from my childhood.😍 He's such a hero! After him was Lassie ☺