back
The Portuguese man o'war: a colony of thousands of animals
It's not a jellyfish. It's not even an animal...
05/25/2018 2:15 PM
- 4:03
How do tadpoles become frogs?
- 1:43
Tama River in Japan used to be significantly polluted
- 3:01
60% of wild coffee species are threatened with extinction
- 2:32
How the sidewinder rattlesnake moves around
- 3:18
There’s same-day delivery. Then there’s shipping by sailboat.
- 3:34
How would the Earth look like if all the ice melted?
152 comments
Robert-Lucy M.04/20/2022 16:07
This is a true description of a man o’ war! I did not know this!!!
Evelyn A.04/13/2022 03:04
I remember finding these washed up on the beach except they dead and were black… we kids called em MAN O WARS…
Karen M.03/09/2022 17:36
Individual organisms. Sounds like Individual cells. Interesting.
Tamara B.03/06/2022 02:32
you might see these on your travels?
Rhydian S.02/22/2022 17:47
“Aren’t deadly to humans” that is a Portuguese Man Of War and it is extremely deadly. Do not touch it!
Micheline L.02/17/2022 20:54
Amazing
Cici M.02/08/2022 20:55
Billy Martinez
Gloria K.02/08/2022 01:13
Man-o-war?
Christopher E.02/07/2022 04:47
Portuguese Man of War.
Sumith A.02/07/2022 03:40
Physilia utriculus
Sumith A.02/07/2022 03:39
Portuguese man of War😆😆😆
Yana D.02/06/2022 03:30
The part of the blue sea slug being one of their predators is interesting, as, along with the floating janthina snail, they make up what is known as the "blue fleet".
Stefanie M.02/03/2022 18:27
έτσι για να μαθαινεις
Christine M.02/02/2022 08:03
feel nako mao ni kadto sa Hinunangan nga nikuan sa ako
Ninon R.01/31/2022 06:21
So it's actually totally an animal, a cnidarian, and consequently a jellyfish close relative. Well titled !
Mark L.01/30/2022 12:20
How did they came up with the idea this wasn't deadly to humans?
Debbie S.01/27/2022 13:03
I can attest to the “painful to humans” bit.
Kim H.01/26/2022 20:22
wowe
Kate C.01/26/2022 19:15
For Piper
Camilla S.01/26/2022 14:26
💙