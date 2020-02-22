The spokesperson for the Wet’suwet’en rises up against the Canadian State
"Canada has never respected indigenous governments" They've been fighting against a pipeline project on their lands for weeks. Molly Wickham is the spokerperson for the Wet'suwet'en people. She speaks out against the State.
Since early February, many indigenous Canadians have been in the streets blocking trains to protest the Coastal GasLink gas pipeline project. This 670 km long pipeline will cross the Wet’suwet’en people’s territory. Molly Wickam, a spokesperson for this community, revolted against the State.
Brut.