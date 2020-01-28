This architect transforms used textiles into bricks

What is FabBRICK?

Every year, in Europe alone, 4 million tons of textiles are thrown out. To prevent used clothing from being wasted, Clarisse Merlet created FabBRICK.

“It's urgent and very important that we find new ways to use recycled clothing… Since I’ve started this project, I’ve made 12,000 bricks. That represents around 5 tons of recycled textiles. Nowadays, these bricks are mostly used for decoration, to make furniture or partition walls. But in the future, I’d like to continue my research and make it into a real construction material.”

