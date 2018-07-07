This creature has the closest thing we know to extraterrestrial intelligence

The mysterious Greenland sharks
Slime molds are the changelings among life forms. Usually classed with fungi but they are unique. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nx3Uu1hfl6Q
1496 comments
Stephen J.01/07/2022 09:20
Slime molds are the changelings among life forms. Usually classed with fungi but they are unique. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nx3Uu1hfl6Q
Birgit A.10/01/2021 02:55
Scary
Stephen B.09/22/2021 15:25
It operates like invading species from Europe killing into extinction whoever is found on Newfoundland
Cherie H.08/20/2021 08:11
I thought this was "Tasty" and I was watching fried 🧀
Manan G.08/04/2021 16:42
I thought it was grilled cheese in the starting
Assem K.05/19/2021 20:04
This is Venom
Fortunato A.05/16/2021 19:31
Likely can be fed phytoplankton
Nicholas F.05/06/2021 13:22
Ridiculous claim !A0 how do we know about extra terrestrial intelligence ?B) whether intelligent or not it is terran so stop trying to sensationalize !
Benjamin H.03/27/2021 03:17
This is literally Venom from Spider-Man
Chris T.02/04/2021 06:59
How many Blobs are there and where are they?
Shireen A.02/03/2021 20:00
Is it slime mold ?
Megan H.01/26/2021 10:08
... Wat
Kane W.01/25/2021 13:40
pretty funky
Larry C.01/25/2021 05:06
parang ganito yung sa yeah
Mark J.01/24/2021 12:04
Its like a slime
Kendie L.01/24/2021 00:30
I thought it was a cheese
Audrey L.01/23/2021 14:26
שמעת על הדבר הזה?
Jacob S.01/23/2021 05:42
Anyone else think this was cheese at first?
Thupden N.01/23/2021 04:44
Venom
Mike D.01/22/2021 22:42
very interesting