This Frenchman swam across the continent of plastic

A 500 km swim across the continent of plastic.

This is the challenge accomplished by Benoît Lecomte. After 80 days at sea between Hawaii and California, he came back to land having counted 3,700 pieces of plastic floating among the marine species. In addition to plastic objects of all kinds, 45,000 microplastic fragments were collected during this expedition. During the expedition, they also took samples to detect plastic microfibers. The samples taken showed that the plastic concentration inside the trash vortex represented over a 1,000% increase compared to other areas of the Pacific Ocean.

Brut.