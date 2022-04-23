back

This is how snails reproduce

Trails of slime and love darts... This is how snails reproduce. 🐌

07/05/2018 6:39 AMupdated: 03/31/2020 1:21 PM

Earth

74 comments

  • Debra J.
    2 days

    Just like follow the yellow brick road only slime 🤩

  • Robert O.
    04/23/2022 16:48

    Very slowly

  • Annie B.
    04/21/2022 12:14

    I just don't have the time for snail porn.

  • Roane B.
    04/19/2022 14:30

    Who cares

  • Janice M.
    04/15/2022 08:02

    Never knew that!!😮🤔

  • Yvonne M.
    04/10/2022 07:34

    I’ve caught them once or twice when I was a kid

  • Janna C.
    03/11/2022 06:55

    This is one those genders called "they."

  • Tonia S.
    03/01/2022 19:51

    Beautiful

  • Trish P.
    02/25/2022 11:48

    Slowly

  • Haneity B.
    02/07/2022 00:41

    I saw it in my village one time during their mating season I was high

  • De S.
    02/02/2022 13:16

    God is wonderful

  • Naeem K.
    01/20/2022 05:50

    سبحان الله 🐌😮

  • Barry S.
    01/20/2022 05:08

    Slowly

  • Lulu M.
    01/15/2022 03:50

    Its a hermethrodide animal

  • Igusti S.
    01/06/2022 19:00

    Very carefully

  • Kaph K.
    01/05/2022 15:07

    I have live videos from my garden and it happens mostly from 12-5 AM you'd see the mating

  • Patricia M.
    12/29/2021 01:04

    Don’t care

  • Ardhendu B.
    12/23/2021 18:16

    It's really a wonderful about the 🐌..

  • Raija K.
    12/14/2021 06:19

    I have never once wondered about this.

  • Cherie P.
    12/02/2021 05:16

    I would rather eat snails than watch this!

