This is the largest crab in the world

Beware, this Japanese crab could soon be haunting your dreams. 😱

08/05/2018 4:19 PM

104 comments

  • Allison V.
    12/26/2021 14:56

    Creepy

  • Kyle R.
    08/31/2018 18:03

    Where Maui when you need him.??

  • Matt S.
    08/30/2018 08:02

    Where is the butter

  • Charles T.
    08/30/2018 07:58

    Yummy crab meat and crab legs... just add butter

  • Arpan D.
    08/30/2018 06:44

    .. khabe??😉😉

  • Jorden H.
    08/30/2018 05:25

    MY FEAR IS RATIONAL!!! imagine seeing an army of these fucks crawling on the ocean floor... What even are ocean creatures like wtf!!!

  • Clove H.
    08/30/2018 01:31

    Its ash's pokemon. Kinglerr

  • Adam M.
    08/29/2018 19:38

    Japanese spider crab

  • Ben S.
    08/29/2018 14:38

    Get the old bay and butter

  • Fuad H.
    08/27/2018 11:46

    nightmare 😂

  • Ryan P.
    08/27/2018 05:39

    money money money

  • Ali R.
    08/26/2018 06:12

    Ah hell naw

  • Alex N.
    08/25/2018 04:26

    Sabrina Marie Reyes

  • Chris B.
    08/25/2018 03:15

    Looks Delicious with garlic butter and lemon....😃☺

  • Catherine R.
    08/25/2018 01:30

    Che istine Beckwith show this to Robert

  • Michael W.
    08/24/2018 01:15

    I’d eat the entire thing for dinner.

  • Enas M.
    08/23/2018 22:48

    عاوزه واحدة منها ألاعيب بيها العيال 😂😂😂😝😝

  • Nancy E.
    08/22/2018 21:11

    طيب يجي بس السرطان اليباني دا وانا اعمل عاليه حفله ف بطني 😍😍😍

  • Rachel P.
    08/21/2018 23:38

    looks like them things from Alien that came out of their pods and jumped on the persons face and wrapped those creepy ass legs around their heads😶

  • Jacob D.
    08/21/2018 04:17

    Lol imagine losing a limb just to know it’ll grow back...like whoops just lost my leg, but it’s ok it’ll be back in a year or two.

