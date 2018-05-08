This is the largest crab in the world

To climb Mont Blanc, you'll have to make a reservation
Fish and plastic, a campaign for our oceans
Top 5 port-MONTH-eaus
Help the hedgehogs
Creepy
Where Maui when you need him.??
Where is the butter
Yummy crab meat and crab legs... just add butter
.. khabe??😉😉
MY FEAR IS RATIONAL!!! imagine seeing an army of these fucks crawling on the ocean floor... What even are ocean creatures like wtf!!!
Its ash's pokemon. Kinglerr
Japanese spider crab
Get the old bay and butter
nightmare 😂
money money money
Ah hell naw
Sabrina Marie Reyes
Looks Delicious with garlic butter and lemon....😃☺
Che istine Beckwith show this to Robert
I’d eat the entire thing for dinner.
عاوزه واحدة منها ألاعيب بيها العيال 😂😂😂😝😝
طيب يجي بس السرطان اليباني دا وانا اعمل عاليه حفله ف بطني 😍😍😍
looks like them things from Alien that came out of their pods and jumped on the persons face and wrapped those creepy ass legs around their heads😶
Lol imagine losing a limb just to know it’ll grow back...like whoops just lost my leg, but it’s ok it’ll be back in a year or two.
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
104 comments
Allison V.12/26/2021 14:56
Creepy
Kyle R.08/31/2018 18:03
Where Maui when you need him.??
Matt S.08/30/2018 08:02
Where is the butter
Charles T.08/30/2018 07:58
Yummy crab meat and crab legs... just add butter
Arpan D.08/30/2018 06:44
.. khabe??😉😉
Jorden H.08/30/2018 05:25
MY FEAR IS RATIONAL!!! imagine seeing an army of these fucks crawling on the ocean floor... What even are ocean creatures like wtf!!!
Clove H.08/30/2018 01:31
Its ash's pokemon. Kinglerr
Adam M.08/29/2018 19:38
Japanese spider crab
Ben S.08/29/2018 14:38
Get the old bay and butter
Fuad H.08/27/2018 11:46
nightmare 😂
Ryan P.08/27/2018 05:39
money money money
Ali R.08/26/2018 06:12
Ah hell naw
Alex N.08/25/2018 04:26
Sabrina Marie Reyes
Chris B.08/25/2018 03:15
Looks Delicious with garlic butter and lemon....😃☺
Catherine R.08/25/2018 01:30
Che istine Beckwith show this to Robert
Michael W.08/24/2018 01:15
I’d eat the entire thing for dinner.
Enas M.08/23/2018 22:48
عاوزه واحدة منها ألاعيب بيها العيال 😂😂😂😝😝
Nancy E.08/22/2018 21:11
طيب يجي بس السرطان اليباني دا وانا اعمل عاليه حفله ف بطني 😍😍😍
Rachel P.08/21/2018 23:38
looks like them things from Alien that came out of their pods and jumped on the persons face and wrapped those creepy ass legs around their heads😶
Jacob D.08/21/2018 04:17
Lol imagine losing a limb just to know it’ll grow back...like whoops just lost my leg, but it’s ok it’ll be back in a year or two.