Thousands of mussels found dead in New Zealand
Thousands of dead mussels…That's what the tide revealed on this beach in New Zealand.
Brandon Ferguson was walking on the beach when he came across this sad sight
As the tide receded, it revealed thousands of New Zealand mussels. These dead shells emit a strong smell. While the North Island is experiencing a drought, the culprit could be the exposure to the sun. Brandon Ferguson claims to have shared the video on social media to raise awareness on the effects of climate change.
