Thwaites Glacier's disappearance will have a tragic impact

Large rise in sea levels, several islands wiped off the map... Here is why Thwaites Glacier's melting is worrying to scientists. 😨

02/19/2019 7:09 PMupdated: 02/19/2019 7:34 PM

Global warming

24 comments

  • Louise L.
    03/05/2022 16:43

    Together we make a difference 🌍🌈

  • Anton C.
    03/04/2022 19:06

    I went to the same spot along the sea when I was a child fifty-five years ago, and the same sea-level and rocks where I played were visible and unchanged. So who is lying to the world?

  • John C.
    03/04/2022 05:18

    Nobody believes you.

  • Helen B.
    03/04/2022 04:37

    You can desalinate and use sea water for dry countries that will help

  • Ilham P.
    03/04/2022 02:05

    Not important thing. The world has it own steps...sometime hot next time cold

  • Paul T.
    03/04/2022 00:21

    Climate change is bullshit

  • Fazeela M.
    03/03/2022 21:58

    SUCH IMPORTANT OBSERVATIONS! We MUST act upon it with HASTE😮

  • John M.
    07/02/2021 17:48

    Donald said there is no such chang going on?……….cause one of his investments are drilling for oil ?!?!?!

  • Jimmy M.
    05/28/2021 18:51

    This planet has done that for billions of years and these idiots think they can stop mother nature she's unbelievable

  • Manish T.
    05/27/2021 19:52

    https://youtu.be/XOT1QYis8B8

  • Juni N.
    05/26/2021 02:48

    🙄

  • Clark S.
    05/25/2021 16:21

    Sea ice melting doesn't cause a rise in sea level, but melting ice caps will submerge many islands and coastal regions.

  • Nicbow N.
    05/25/2021 16:03

    Club of rome

  • Louise L.
    05/25/2021 00:02

    The iceberg transport the diversity destiny mutation...bacteria virus 🐛🦠🦠🦠🦠🙏

  • Louise L.
    05/25/2021 00:00

    Mniwiconi water is life

  • Louise L.
    05/25/2021 00:00

    They have techno

  • Louise L.
    05/24/2021 23:59

    Now we are already here in the big change

  • Louise L.
    05/24/2021 23:58

    Oui maintenant...nous sommes tous là...pas dans 5 ans...Maintenant parceque nous sommes dans le futur du passé...là...🌏🙏🎆

  • Duncan M.
    05/24/2021 21:12

    This a load of lies They have the technology to change the current economic system and produce free clean energy . These high tech UFO antigravity craft which are being spotted everywhere globally are definitely hidden tech . This global warming hoax is a scam It’s all Bull ! Plastics waste to fossil Fuels etc alas Won’t be replaced anytime soon due to oil Tycoons and corrupt puppet politicians .

  • Anton C.
    05/24/2021 21:00

    An intelligent person who wilfully turns his brain off, and swallows ongoing and forced down the throat Bullshit propaganda is more contemptible and sickening than a person who is just too dumb to know any better.

