Thwaites Glacier's disappearance will have a tragic impact
Large rise in sea levels, several islands wiped off the map... Here is why Thwaites Glacier's melting is worrying to scientists. 😨
02/19/2019 7:09 PMupdated: 02/19/2019 7:34 PM
24 comments
Louise L.03/05/2022 16:43
Together we make a difference 🌍🌈
Anton C.03/04/2022 19:06
I went to the same spot along the sea when I was a child fifty-five years ago, and the same sea-level and rocks where I played were visible and unchanged. So who is lying to the world?
John C.03/04/2022 05:18
Nobody believes you.
Helen B.03/04/2022 04:37
You can desalinate and use sea water for dry countries that will help
Ilham P.03/04/2022 02:05
Not important thing. The world has it own steps...sometime hot next time cold
Paul T.03/04/2022 00:21
Climate change is bullshit
Fazeela M.03/03/2022 21:58
SUCH IMPORTANT OBSERVATIONS! We MUST act upon it with HASTE😮
John M.07/02/2021 17:48
Donald said there is no such chang going on?……….cause one of his investments are drilling for oil ?!?!?!
Jimmy M.05/28/2021 18:51
This planet has done that for billions of years and these idiots think they can stop mother nature she's unbelievable
Manish T.05/27/2021 19:52
https://youtu.be/XOT1QYis8B8
Juni N.05/26/2021 02:48
🙄
Clark S.05/25/2021 16:21
Sea ice melting doesn't cause a rise in sea level, but melting ice caps will submerge many islands and coastal regions.
Nicbow N.05/25/2021 16:03
Club of rome
Louise L.05/25/2021 00:02
The iceberg transport the diversity destiny mutation...bacteria virus 🐛🦠🦠🦠🦠🙏
Louise L.05/25/2021 00:00
Mniwiconi water is life
Louise L.05/25/2021 00:00
They have techno
Louise L.05/24/2021 23:59
Now we are already here in the big change
Louise L.05/24/2021 23:58
Oui maintenant...nous sommes tous là...pas dans 5 ans...Maintenant parceque nous sommes dans le futur du passé...là...🌏🙏🎆
Duncan M.05/24/2021 21:12
This a load of lies They have the technology to change the current economic system and produce free clean energy . These high tech UFO antigravity craft which are being spotted everywhere globally are definitely hidden tech . This global warming hoax is a scam It’s all Bull ! Plastics waste to fossil Fuels etc alas Won’t be replaced anytime soon due to oil Tycoons and corrupt puppet politicians .
Anton C.05/24/2021 21:00
An intelligent person who wilfully turns his brain off, and swallows ongoing and forced down the throat Bullshit propaganda is more contemptible and sickening than a person who is just too dumb to know any better.