Two white giraffes killed by poachers

This exceptional animal has just been killed

This white giraffe’s remains have been found in Kenya next to her calf. They appear to have been killed by poachers about 4 months ago. This tragic discovery was made in a preserve in the southeast of the country. This is where this giraffe was found in 2017, quickly becoming famous after photos showing her with her calf were published on the internet. In August 2019, she gave birth to her second calf, the one she was found dead next to. Her eldest calf, a male, is now the last white giraffe in Kenya.

These giraffes weren’t albino but were suffering from leucism, another genetic peculiarity causing them to have a white coat. It didn’t seem to pose a problem for the animals.The only other known white giraffe was observed in 2016 in Tanzania.Reticulated giraffes, the species that the white giraffes belong to, saw their population drop by 50% in 30 years. They have been classified as an endangered species since 2018.

