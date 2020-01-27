Ukraine's mysterious Tunnel of Love

It’s the union between nature and human construction that makes this place unique

To wander around in this atypical setting, travel to northwestern Ukraine. Originally, it was a section of industrial railway a few kilometers long. According to a local journalist, its current appearance dates back to the Cold War. The railway notably led to a Soviet base, and trees were planted to hide the rails.

As they grew, their branches intertwined, giving it today this green tunnel appearance. This site, open to walkers, welcomes visitors from several countries every year. The setting is as magical in summer as it is in the winter. From time to time, you can come across a train that’s still running to supply a lumber mill.

This site is particularly popular for souvenir photos. It’s nicknamed the Tunnel of Love. Legend says that if a couple visits the tunnel and makes a wish, it will be granted if their love is sincere.

