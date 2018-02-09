back

What are these butterflies doing to this turtle?

In the animal kingdom, drinking turtle tears is a thing. 😳

09/02/2018 7:03 AM

Earth

167 comments

  • Gazalla P.
    10/03/2021 15:46

    Subhanallah Mashallah Allahoakbar

  • Erik I.
    09/25/2021 16:04

    Sorry, but how are the turtles NOT negatively affected, losing partial vision, the annoyance itself ?! this is not a fancy new word you've created, this is just not what you want it to be...

  • Yurique
    09/25/2021 05:07

    I can donate my tears for the butterflies. I cry a lot lol

  • Suman
    09/23/2021 17:38

    Unknown technique till date to me. Super.

  • Natalie M.
    09/23/2021 12:56

    👍👍👍

  • Sarah M.
    09/22/2021 19:05

    see this

  • Jason R.
    05/28/2021 07:37

    . 🦋😁

  • Rohit S.
    05/26/2021 20:39

    Ap sab bs wao krte rhiye....Aur MP me pura Buxwaha Forest aur Wildlife maar diye jaenge....Bs Diamond mining k liye....

  • Giovanni C.
    05/20/2021 22:40

    Wow incredible. I suppose that’s what Stewie did when he licked Megs tears.

  • Melissa G.
    05/17/2021 17:09

    Permission to land...

  • Sandra L.
    05/17/2021 01:59

    WoW

  • Issam I.
    05/14/2021 23:20

    Beautiful creatures of Allah 😍 ✌️🇯🇴✌️ 🇬🇧 #SavsaveСпастeyhJaehe_Ser_a_el_il_

  • Karin S.
    05/06/2021 03:18

    Cleaning the turtle

  • Brian R.
    05/05/2021 16:33

    I see Humor from this: I have heard the saying: "Crying Crocodile Tears" but not Turtles 😎😎😎

  • Gadge G.
    04/17/2021 19:51

  • Rubi M.
    04/17/2021 19:39

    Commensalism, always nature is magic

  • Betty R.
    04/17/2021 17:18

    Aww

  • Manar F.
    04/17/2021 14:36

    Lovely but also annoying to the poor turtles

  • Swapnila K.
    04/17/2021 03:24

    Magical nature❤️

  • Dur J.
    04/16/2021 07:57

    So is having bee vomit and cow milk.

