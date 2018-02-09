back
What are these butterflies doing to this turtle?
In the animal kingdom, drinking turtle tears is a thing. 😳
09/02/2018 7:03 AM
- 2:38
167 comments
Gazalla P.10/03/2021 15:46
Subhanallah Mashallah Allahoakbar
Erik I.09/25/2021 16:04
Sorry, but how are the turtles NOT negatively affected, losing partial vision, the annoyance itself ?! this is not a fancy new word you've created, this is just not what you want it to be...
Yurique09/25/2021 05:07
I can donate my tears for the butterflies. I cry a lot lol
Suman09/23/2021 17:38
Unknown technique till date to me. Super.
Natalie M.09/23/2021 12:56
👍👍👍
Sarah M.09/22/2021 19:05
see this
Jason R.05/28/2021 07:37
. 🦋😁
Rohit S.05/26/2021 20:39
Ap sab bs wao krte rhiye....Aur MP me pura Buxwaha Forest aur Wildlife maar diye jaenge....Bs Diamond mining k liye....
Giovanni C.05/20/2021 22:40
Wow incredible. I suppose that’s what Stewie did when he licked Megs tears.
Melissa G.05/17/2021 17:09
Permission to land...
Sandra L.05/17/2021 01:59
WoW
Issam I.05/14/2021 23:20
Beautiful creatures of Allah 😍 ✌️🇯🇴✌️ 🇬🇧 #SavsaveСпастeyhJaehe_Ser_a_el_il_
Karin S.05/06/2021 03:18
Cleaning the turtle
Brian R.05/05/2021 16:33
I see Humor from this: I have heard the saying: "Crying Crocodile Tears" but not Turtles 😎😎😎
Gadge G.04/17/2021 19:51
❤
Rubi M.04/17/2021 19:39
Commensalism, always nature is magic
Betty R.04/17/2021 17:18
Aww
Manar F.04/17/2021 14:36
Lovely but also annoying to the poor turtles
Swapnila K.04/17/2021 03:24
Magical nature❤️
Dur J.04/16/2021 07:57
So is having bee vomit and cow milk.