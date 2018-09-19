back
What is ethological equitation?
'It's we who have entered the equine world and not the other way around, so it's incumbent upon us to learn about it' Better understanding horses and creating a trusting relationship with them: this is what 'ethological equitation' is all about. And this French stud farm has made it a priority.
09/19/2018 7:11 AM
- 2:38
Pink snow linked to an algae poses a threat to glaciers
- 2:28
The mysterious Greenland sharks
- 6:42
This hotel in Norway has unusual guests...
- 2:22
Drugs and pesticides: a pollution invisible to the naked eye
- 4:58
This uncle-nephew duo post amazing videos of their adventures caving
- 2:22
Meet the red-shanked douc
8 comments
Ryan Grabowski03/09/2021 17:57
Hi that video is absolutely amazing
Sam K.05/30/2020 18:40
good idea for a video
AI O.05/13/2020 13:09
私は馬🐴にまたがり走っている夢を見せられました。面白いですねこのように人を操作する事が容易になりました。彼らが造り出した産物でしょうかとても征服干渉をして王様気分を私は彼らにプレゼントできました。私の先祖は古より管理する立場の人達でしたが彼らの先祖は知りませんが征服して服従させ賃金すら取り上げるという行為は皇帝ですらしないことですが。彼らの望む世界とは一体何かと思いますがまずは責任は取らない偉いから、相手の立場はなく全て己が造り出す世界の空想空間で相手を辱しめて殺します。世界にその権威をみせしめルのです。最後にお代金を請求します
Heather M.05/11/2020 02:20
lets go visit this plaxe
Alice M.05/11/2020 01:45
intéressante! ;)
Ingrid W.05/10/2020 20:43
A whole half day in a paddock?Wow! ☹Yes, this does look better than your average traditional approach to those who are not aware of the real alternative ways of horse keeping that are now starting to be adopted across the world based on new scientic study of the natural physical and phsycological needs of horses. This includes free movement outside within a herd, 24/7. Those v shaped grills? - called anti weaving grills. Used to prevent 'weaving' and wood chewing in a stable. Think zoo animals pacing to and fro. Stables are for the convenience of people. And from what I can see the training appears to be of the traditional negative type and not positive reinforcement. Nice to see bitless riding though. Sorry to sound negative but frustrating to miss a chance to show real ethical horsemanship.
Tori R.05/10/2020 17:24
xxx
Tori R.05/10/2020 17:22
xx