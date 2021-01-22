back

Whip spiders look scary but they're not venomous

They look terrifying and they're relatives of the scorpion, but whip spiders are actually harmless to humans.

10/12/2018 5:35 AMupdated: 06/19/2019 9:55 AM

And even more

  1. 2:22

    Meet the red-shanked douc

  2. 1:57

    This bird went extinct and came back to life thousands of years after

  3. 3:17

    The truth behind "cute" animal videos

  4. 1:39

    Bioluminescence can be found in many places across the world

  5. 2:02

    How a school of fish function

  6. 4:16

    3 wonders to see in Vietnam

74 comments

  • Max W.
    01/22/2021 05:42

    freaky shit

  • Kurt R.
    01/22/2021 05:13

    Ive seen one of these on my school in my elementary days

  • Hoi W.
    01/21/2021 14:31

    Who throw their phone on their bed when the music started playing with the stupid spider pic ?

  • Jojo P.
    01/20/2021 04:05

    So scarey.

  • Gill A.
    01/20/2021 00:15

    Maybe unusually I LOVE spiders 🕷🕷🕷🕷🕷🕷🕷🕷🕷🕷🕷🕷 I’ve picked up a tarantula... this comes from someone who used to have a morbid fear of arachnids 🕷 ❤️❤️❤️

  • Saul F.
    01/19/2021 18:15

    Nothing on this planet needs more that 4 legs!

  • Billy M.
    01/19/2021 11:14

    we should get this for Kate

  • Manish T.
    01/19/2021 06:46

    How to make a wifi jammer/wifi hacker at home. https://youtu.be/hhwSCoxN9RE

  • Dina M.
    01/19/2021 03:27

    😳😂

  • Iqbal N.
    01/18/2021 17:10

    😀

  • John S.
    09/25/2019 09:13

    imagine finding this in the house 🤣😷🤢😥😭 xx

  • Lindsey M.
    09/23/2019 12:30

    And it was in Harry Potter!!!

  • Chase M.
    09/23/2019 04:37

    Still nope

  • Caroline B.
    09/22/2019 17:57

    Made me itch 🤮

  • Mel S.
    09/22/2019 10:25

    What a beast ❣

  • YZ F.
    09/21/2019 22:49

    Nope

  • Anna P.
    09/21/2019 21:53

    vivement les Philippines 🖤

  • Frederick G.
    09/21/2019 21:52

    Helllll noooooook

  • Nicky N.
    09/21/2019 18:17

    Eso es un Guabá o.o

  • Viveka N.
    09/21/2019 15:23

    Något för Robin 😁

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.