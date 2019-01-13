back
Why goldfish don’t belong in bowls
Stress, disease, loneliness… This is what goldfish experience when we keep them in small bowls.
01/13/2019 7:25 AM
- 2:38
423 comments
Amelia R.3 days
i had an oranda in a 30 gal all by himself.
Gwen F.6 days
THANK YOU FOR THIS VIDEO!!!
Howard H.04/28/2022 17:54
Awful. People feel claustrophobic in an elevator
Brandon J.04/22/2022 21:54
Most abused fish in the hobby, right up there with Bettas😥
Kristen K.04/22/2022 21:52
Glad people are finally talking about this
Onna C.04/19/2022 23:27
Lol
Anna C.04/19/2022 14:53
Qui in Italia è vietato da anni!! Legge 189 del 2004 https://www.rds.it/scopri/magazine/viralnews/pesce-rosso-maltrattato-multa .
Melinda W.04/18/2022 13:53
duh
Cielo S.04/16/2022 03:21
dli rkan goldfish ato ibutang
Kaelin C.04/15/2022 21:40
I used to work at a pet store and I swear I had this conversation with people multiple times a DAY. I basically got to the point where I wasn't even trying to be delicate about it and flat out said they would die painfully and slowly and I'm not selling you your damn fish.
Daniel E.04/15/2022 02:28
Torturing creatures to death.
Lujayn D.04/13/2022 22:17
😭😭😭😭
Nguyen T.04/13/2022 06:50
nè chị Nga
Julia S.04/12/2022 20:46
Don't feel sorry for them and let them into the wild. It descimates local fish populations.
Elena N.04/12/2022 15:50
Just let them free in the ocean...everything else, big or small is a prison.
Ame D.04/12/2022 14:04
Problem also is most people are not buying from reputable shops. They go to Petco/PetSmart or the like and buy a cheap setup from people who don't know much about fish care. Ammonia build up in the tank is a huge killer for them too. Parents also buy them for their kids as a "starter pet" which is a whole other issue 🙄
Moira G.04/12/2022 13:37
We had a little goldfish that we won at the Canal fest. Brought him home and put the tiny little guy in a big tank. He grew into a large, beautiful goldfish. My mother kept his tank near her massive collection of houseplants. She would water her plants with the water from his tank. Then replace what she took with fresh water. Her plants were glorious and she received many compliments from everyone that saw her plants. We added many other gold fish over the years. "Goldie" seemed to be the only fish that stayed alive in that tank. He lived for 7 or so years. I believe he was a fancy goldfish? Beautiful long tail and fins on him. He was white with orange spots. It seemed he thrived on living alone. He would go after any new goldfish we put in the tank and the new guys never lasted.
John Q.04/12/2022 13:16
And yet, we abort human beings before they are born, and think that is just fine.
Tammina R.04/12/2022 13:11
Not nice
Monika N.04/12/2022 12:00
🤨