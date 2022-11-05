back

Why horseshoe crabs blood is so expensive

Their blood is blue and its worth money. A lot of it. 💸 Meet the horseshoe crabs.

09/10/2018 5:33 PMupdated: 06/26/2019 1:54 PM

Health

138 comments

  • Anialyza P.
    2 days

    It looks like the head in predator movie

  • Pheonyx A.
    3 days

    Humans are worth money too... So when I read things like this, it doesn't make me feel bad about shrugging my shoulders when I hear of human trafficking...I simply don't care. I have more empathy for the Horseshoe crabs.

  • Natalie L.
    3 days

    Why can’t they rehab the animals before releasing them???

  • Anna M.
    3 days

    We have to destroy everything

  • Hester S.
    4 days

    That sad . Why

  • Sheryl T.
    5 days

    Yet another thing humans are screwing up!

  • May L.
    5 days

    Cruelty to animals....they feel immense pain too...humams dont deserve good things....breaks my heart

  • Sergio C.
    05/11/2022 21:06

    Had no idea they were being harvested .. Just what the Chesapeake needs 👎 🤷‍♂️

  • Elise M.
    05/11/2022 01:29

    I hate humans. We really are the worst 😩

  • Dyey E.
    05/10/2022 15:17

    savages

  • Gabriel P.
    05/10/2022 01:59

    Thought scientists are supposed to be smart

  • Marin K.
    05/08/2022 10:33

    That's sick. 🤮

  • Brygid A.
    05/08/2022 01:59

    This stuff makes me so sad I use to play with these guys when I was a child, sometimes I'd get spooked stepping on one but would always make sure they were on their lil way 🥰

  • Brock W.
    05/06/2022 16:45

    Humanity fails.

  • John A.
    05/06/2022 08:44

    Royalty 👑

  • Sathya C.
    05/06/2022 05:16

    They looks like Stingray

  • Isabella V.
    05/05/2022 01:46

    Let them enjoy life like we humans do

  • Wana H.
    05/02/2022 17:36

    They should nurse them back to health before thy release them at the least!🦋

  • Ishanka G.
    04/29/2022 13:08

    Thank you so much for the information. Yes its Pathetic.

  • Cindy P.
    04/29/2022 01:20

    Cruelty.

