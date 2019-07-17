back

Why peacocks spread their feathers

Peacocks boasting their colorful plumage is one of nature's most spectacular shows. But is it really just for show?

10/14/2018 5:44 AMupdated: 06/19/2019 9:34 AM

123 comments

  • Abu S.
    07/17/2019 17:10

    Mr. Been

  • Jayan N.
    11/19/2018 07:35

    He is saying good bye to every body just because he is celebate

  • Jayan N.
    11/19/2018 07:33

    അതു ബ്രഹ്മ ചാരിയായതുകൊണ്ടു എല്ലാവർക്കും ഹായ് പറയുന്നതാകും

  • Younes S.
    10/31/2018 20:24

    Hakimo Lamartina الطاووس ههههههههههههه

  • Siraj A.
    10/31/2018 18:45

    Beautiful

  • Nermin V.
    10/31/2018 13:35

    Çok guzel

  • Phalla S.
    10/31/2018 10:19

    Verey nice

  • Sebile D.
    10/31/2018 09:13

    Allahin. Gucune. Kutredine. Guc. Yetmez. Inkarden. Tas. Olsun. Allahin. Gelini. Cok. Guzel. Kur ban. Olurum. Allahim. Sana

  • Fatma T.
    10/31/2018 07:04

    Seni Yaradana Kurban Olurum Ben ne kadar güzelsin harikasın Teşekkürler arkadaşım Hayvanları çok severim

  • Müzeyyen Ş.
    10/31/2018 06:41

    sübhañallah

  • Hany M.
    10/31/2018 06:33

    سبحانك يارب العالمين

  • Afrah A.
    10/31/2018 00:34

    سبحان الله

  • Maimunah S.
    10/30/2018 23:52

    سبحان الله... الله اكبر..

  • Abdul H.
    10/30/2018 23:21

    Informative.

  • محمد ا.
    10/30/2018 21:36

    سبحان الخالق

  • Siamand G.
    10/30/2018 15:41

    Red catpet pLs

  • Neriman S.
    10/30/2018 10:04

    Maşallah

  • Abdelilah M.
    10/29/2018 23:00

    Peacock is beautifully showed and amazing colored God bless this Bird very likely with love

  • El H.
    10/29/2018 19:46

    تم

  • Imaya G.
    10/29/2018 18:15

    We have a buddy peacock who does this often in our porch, aahh, its a sight for sore eyes, trust me

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

